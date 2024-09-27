Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Pushed to Their Limits in 3-1 Loss vs Corpus Christi

The Hat Tricks played a tough night of hockey to close out day two of the showcase. The IceRays won 3-1 to grab their fourth win of the season. The team had some bright spots in the second and third periods, yet their efforts came up short in this contest.

Danbury Needs To Play Full 60

The Hat Tricks have been in close situations in three out of the last four games (including tonight's matchup), of which they could not capitalize on their opportunities to finish these games. Danbury seems to kick into gear in the second period onward when they go down early. The potential for a late comeback has shined, yet it quickly gets overshadowed by their opponents' momentum in the contest.

Team Shows Potential In Final Frame

Despite the Hat Tricks not scoring in the third, they did have some great chances on IceRays netminder, Nikita Volsky, yet he was able to get in front of each shot taken. The Hat Tricks fourth line showed the most promise in the third period, with forward, Niko Tournas getting great shooting lanes in the third period. Esposito and Omicioli were also fast and smart with the puck during play.

Lineup Notes

Luke Golisano played in his second game of the season tonight, following a brief illness he has recovered from. His play on the third line was gritty and played key roles in a handful of turnovers. Aaron Bleier seemed to play with control and finesse, as he was able to get pucks fast while making smart decisions when passing.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks play their final game of the showcase against the Kenai River Brown Bears at 12:15 CDT/1:15 EST on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates and more!

