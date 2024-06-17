Maarten Paes and Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following a 2-0 Home Win Versus St. Louis CITY SC
June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes and defender Nkosi Tafari were named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 20. Tafari scored his first goal of the season, helping Dallas win its fourth game of the 2024 season. Paes kept his fourth clean sheet of the season and recorded eight saves on Saturday night.
Paes registered his sixth-straight game with five or more saves recording eight saves in Dallas' Saturday night win. Paes has collected 40 total saves over the last six games and kept a clean sheet for the fourth time this season. Paes ranks second in saves made across MLS (76).
Tafari's goal extended Dallas' lead to 2-0 after he delivered a header off Sebastian Lletget's corner kick in the second half. The defender finished the match with 100% of his tackles won and three clearances. Tafari also won eight of his nine duels.Tafari now has scored five goals for FC Dallas across all competitions in his career.
This is the tenth time in 2024 FC Dallas has earned MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday honors. Paes has earned Team of the Matchday honors nine times since joining Dallas in 2022. This is Tafari's fifth Team of the Matchday appearance with FC Dallas.
Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2
Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)
Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), Week 20
Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11
Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench)
Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)
Nkosi Tafari - Week 20
MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 20 Team
F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Yuya Kubo (CIN), Gabriel Pec (LA)
M: Fabian Herbers (CHI), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Ryan Gauld (VAN)
D: Franco Escobar (HOU), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Mohamed Farsi (CLB)
GK: Maarten Paes (DAL)
Coach: Frank Klopas (CHI)
Bench: Jonathan Sirois (MTL), Adilson Malanda (CLT), Joel Waterman (MTL), João Paulo (SEA), Cole Bassett (COL), Carles Gil (NE), Leo Afonso (MIA), Dejan Joveljic (LA), Cucho Hernández (CLB)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2024
- Yuya Kubo Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 20 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Rafael Czichos Receives U.S. Green Card - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC, St. David's Healthcare, Make-A-Wish Team up to Fulfill 13-Year-Old Sebastian's Soccer Dream - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Name Raúl Sanllehí and Xavier Asensi as Co-Presidents - Inter Miami CF
- Leo Afonso Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo Football Club to Observe Juneteenth Across Two Matches - Houston Dynamo FC
- Isolate Orlando's Backline: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- Franco Escobar Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Four Herons Feature Ahead of Major International Competitions - Inter Miami CF
- Head Coach Frank Klopas and Midfielder Fabian Herbers Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20 - Chicago Fire FC
- Cole Bassett Earns Team of the Matchday Shout After Notching 25th Goal of his Career against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Maarten Paes and Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following a 2-0 Home Win Versus St. Louis CITY SC - FC Dallas
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union - Juneteenth - FC Cincinnati
- Ownership Group of Sounders FC and Global Investment Firm Carlyle Invest in Three-Time NWSL Shield Winner Seattle Reign FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Ezequiel Ponce from AEK Athens on Club-Record Transfer Fee - Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Match on June 19 - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Organizes the Second Edition of BMO Women's Soccer Week - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chase Stadium to Host Friendly Between German Bundesliga Giants RB Leipzig and English Premier League Mainstays Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on August 3 - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Maarten Paes and Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following a 2-0 Home Win Versus St. Louis CITY SC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Victory Over St. Louis CITY SC in First Match Under Interim Head Coach Peter Luccin
- FC Dallas and North Texas SC Announce Updates to 2024 Coaching Staffs
- FC Dallas Announces Departure of Head Coach Nico Estévez
- FC Dallas Draws 1-1 with Minnesota United FC