Maarten Paes and Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following a 2-0 Home Win Versus St. Louis CITY SC

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes and defender Nkosi Tafari were named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 20. Tafari scored his first goal of the season, helping Dallas win its fourth game of the 2024 season. Paes kept his fourth clean sheet of the season and recorded eight saves on Saturday night.

Paes registered his sixth-straight game with five or more saves recording eight saves in Dallas' Saturday night win. Paes has collected 40 total saves over the last six games and kept a clean sheet for the fourth time this season. Paes ranks second in saves made across MLS (76).

Tafari's goal extended Dallas' lead to 2-0 after he delivered a header off Sebastian Lletget's corner kick in the second half. The defender finished the match with 100% of his tackles won and three clearances. Tafari also won eight of his nine duels.Tafari now has scored five goals for FC Dallas across all competitions in his career.

This is the tenth time in 2024 FC Dallas has earned MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday honors. Paes has earned Team of the Matchday honors nine times since joining Dallas in 2022. This is Tafari's fifth Team of the Matchday appearance with FC Dallas.

Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2

Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)

Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), Week 20

Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11

Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench)

Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)

Nkosi Tafari - Week 20

MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 20 Team

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Yuya Kubo (CIN), Gabriel Pec (LA)

M: Fabian Herbers (CHI), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Ryan Gauld (VAN)

D: Franco Escobar (HOU), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Mohamed Farsi (CLB)

GK: Maarten Paes (DAL)

Coach: Frank Klopas (CHI)

Bench: Jonathan Sirois (MTL), Adilson Malanda (CLT), Joel Waterman (MTL), João Paulo (SEA), Cole Bassett (COL), Carles Gil (NE), Leo Afonso (MIA), Dejan Joveljic (LA), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

