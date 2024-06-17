Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update and Match Preview

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO FIRE TO FACE ORLANDO CITY ON SATURDAY, AIMING FOR A THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

Following a strong offensive performance in the 4-1 victory against Toronto FC on June 15, Chicago Fire FC will play its second of three straight matches on the road when the team faces Orlando City SC on Saturday night at INTER&Co Stadium. Chicago enters the match searching for their third consecutive victory in League play, as they take on the Lions in the 20th all-time regular season matchup between the two sides.

This will be Chicago's second and final matchup against Orlando City in regular season play in 2024. The previous time these two sides met was on May 29 at Soldier Field, when the match resulted in a 1-1 draw. This time around, the Fire come into their match against Orlando with momentum. Following their first road victory of the 2024 season against Toronto, the Fire will look to win three straight matches for the first time this campaign, and extend their unbeaten run to five matches, against an Orlando side that sits a point behind them in the standings.

The Fire holds a 5-7-7 all-time regular season record against the Florida-based side since their first matchup in the 2015 season. Additionally, two of the Fire's five wins in the head-to-head series have occurred in Orlando. After scoring eight goals in their last four matches - including three goals and one assist from Designated Player Hugo Cuypers during that stretch - the Fire will look to build on their strong run of form in their final regular season match against Orlando City on Saturday.

Kickoff for the upcoming contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will also be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (4-8-6, 18 points) at ORLANDO CITY SC (4-8-5, 17 points)

Saturday, June 22, 2024

INTER&Co Stadium - Orlando, Fla.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. ORL: (5-7-7)

Last Game vs. ORL: May 29, 2024 (1-1 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at ORL: July 1, 2023 (1-3 L) - INTER&Co Stadium - Orlando, Fla. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

3 - After scoring the game-winning goal in the match against Toronto, forward Hugo Cuypers became the first player to score in three consecutive matches for the Chicago Fire this season. Cuypers now leads the team with six goals in 2024 and is the first Fire player to score goals in three consecutive matches since midfielder Luka Stojanović achieved the feat in 2021 (Aug. 8-18, 2021).

19 - Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez recorded his 19th career assist on fellow Homegrown Mauricio Pineda's goal in the win against Toronto. With the assist, Gutiérrez tied former MLS and USMNT striker Freddy Adu for the second-most assists by an MLS player before turning 21 years old. Since making his debut as a 17-year-old on Aug. 20, 2020, against the Columbus Crew, Gutiérrez has notched eight goals and 19 assists in 105 regular season appearances for the Men in Red.

99 - After recording his 99th career start in the match against Toronto, defender/midfielder Mauricio Pineda now sits one start away from becoming the first Homegrown in Club history to reach 100 starts with the Fire. In 2023, Pineda became the first Homegrown to reach 100 appearances and is now one step closer to another historic milestone with his boyhood Club.

