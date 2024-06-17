Four Herons Feature Ahead of Major International Competitions

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

During the June FIFA International break, four Inter Miami CF players represented the club abroad with their national teams in international friendlies and preparation for the Conmebol 2024 Copa América and the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. Let's take a look at how our players performed.

Lionel Messi - Argentina

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi participated in both friendlies for La Albiceleste, who notably trained at the Club's Florida Blue Training Center. First, the captain played in their 1-0 win against Ecuador at Soldier Field on Sunday, June 9, coming in the 56 minute for goal-scorer Angel Di Maria. Five days later, the attacker played the full 90 minutes and, as usual, contributed to the scoresheet for Argentina, recording two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory against Guatemala at FedEx Field.

David Ruíz - Honduras

Academy product David Ruíz wrapped up a successful FIFA international window where he stood out for Los Catrachos' quest to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On Thursday, June 6, the 20 year-old midfielder entered the match in the 70th minute, providing his first assist for Honduras' senior side on the team's third goal in the 3-1 win over Cuba in their first qualifying match at Rentschler Field. His outstanding stint with the national team continued three days later, when Ruíz started his first-ever match for the senior national team, and repaid the confidence given by scoring his first-ever goal for the squad in a 6-1 win over Bermuda at Bermuda National Stadium.

Matías Rojas - Paraguay

Attacker Matías Rojas was called up for friendlies against Peru, Chile and Panama in preparation for the 2024 Copa América. He began the window by starting and playing 79 minutes in the side's scoreless draw against Peru on Saturday, June 8. After not featuring in the 3-0 loss to Chile on Tuesday, June 11, the attacker/midfielder starred in spectacular fashion against Panama on Sunday, June 16 by registering 81 minutes and the match-winning assist in La Albirroja's 1-0 victory at Estadio Rommel Fernandez.

Benjamin Cremaschi - United States

Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi was called up by the United States U-23 side for a friendly against Japan on Tuesday, June 11 in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. Cremaschi registered an appearance for the Stars and Stripes, coming into the second half as a substitute playing 30 minutes in their 0-2 loss.

