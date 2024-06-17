Head Coach Frank Klopas and Midfielder Fabian Herbers Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Head Coach Frank Klopas and midfielder Fabian Herbers were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20 following the Fire's 4-1 win against Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday night. With the result, the Fire extended its unbeaten run to four (2-0-2) in league play.

Klopas led the team to a fourth unbeaten game in a row and a second-straight victory following a 2-1 win against the LA Galaxy in Matchday 19. It's Klopas' second time being selected as coach for the Team of the Matchday, with the first coming on Oct. 5, 2023 following the Fire's 4-1 win against Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field.

Herbers wore the captain's armband against Toronto and led the team with two assists, helping to open the scoring in the 41st minute with a cross that Maren Haile-Selassie headed into goal. Herbers then assisted on the final goal of the match, dishing the pass to Allan Arigoni that the defender carried forward and curled past Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran.

Saturday marked Herbers' first multi-assist performance of 2024, and his first since Oct. 4, 2023 in which he had three assists in the Fire's 4-1 win against Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. It was the second match this season in which Herbers contributed to more than one goal, having scored and assisted in the 2-2 tie against the Philadelphia Union in the Club's season opener on Feb. 24.

Chicago will play its second of three straight matches on the road when the team travels to face Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 22. Kickoff at INTER&Co Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally via wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

