Toronto FC Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Match on June 19

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC will host their annual Indigenous Heritage Match on Wednesday, June 19 as they take on Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. at BMO Field. As a valued part of TFC's All For One community, Indigenous communities will be celebrated through various in-game and digital experiences for fans to follow along at the stadium and beyond.

Fans can expect the following special experiences:

Match Presentation

Signage takeover with graphics celebrating Indigenous heritage.

Live welcome and hawk walkout by Chief Claire Sault.

Pre-game drum performance by Strongwater Singers.

Halftime Indigenous hoop and dance performance by two-time World Champion Hoop Dancer, Lisa Odjig.

Digital Platforms

Custom TFC Indigenous logo and match day graphics.

Game day content on Toronto FC social channels featuring Indigenous celebration elements at the match.

Community Engagement

Special guest attendees from Wandering Spirit School, Native Child Mt. Dennis and Mississisaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Additional Celebrations

Feature dishes at the Global Toronto Area Market including Maple BBQ Chicken provided by Dashamaawaan Bemaadzinjin and Smashed Bison Sliders served by Chef Paul Owl. The Global Toronto Area Market is a limited time only pop-up marketplace at the North Turf Area of BMO Field with foods, games and merchandise celebrating the global region that is the GTA and its passion for soccer, the global game.

Blueberry blondies provided by Dashmaawaan Bemaadzinjin for the halftime in-seat giveaways.

Indigenous food items available for members at KLM Tunnel Club, West Club, and BMO Club.

For more information, visit Toronto FC's social media channels for up-to-date match details.

