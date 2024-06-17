Austin FC, St. David's Healthcare, Make-A-Wish Team up to Fulfill 13-Year-Old Sebastian's Soccer Dream

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - In early May, Austin FC and the Club's founding partner St. David's HealthCare worked together with Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas to turn 13-year-old Austin FC fan Sebastian's soccer dream into a reality. Sebastian attended an Austin FC training session, played soccer with his favorite players, and was invited to Austin FC's match vs. Sporting Kansas City as a special guest of the team.

"Austin FC is extremely privileged to welcome Sebastian to our Verde family," said Trennis Jones, Austin FC's Vice President of Community Impact. "Sebastian's strength, with the backing of his amazing family, is a sight to behold. Sports have a universal power to bring joy and we're honored to be a part of that."

Throughout his courageous and ongoing battle with cancer that is currently in remission, Sebastian's passion for Austin FC has shined brightly. His love for the sport, the team, and La Murga motivated him to choose an experience with Austin FC as his wish.

Sebastian is a bright young man with a promising future. To see him healthy, thriving and enjoying the sport he loves with athletes he admires was truly inspirational," said Denise Bradley, vice president of marketing and corporate affairs at St. David's HealthCare. "We are proud to, once again, partner with Austin FC and Make-A-Wish to provide a once-in-a-lifetime soccer experience at St. David's Performance Center."

As part of Sebastian's visit to St. David's Performance Center, he ate breakfast with Austin FC players and received his own custom kit and training gear. On match day, Sebastian had an exclusive warmup session on the pitch, he joined the team for their pre-match huddle, and he was also selected to be the Honorary Captain for the night.

"Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas is thrilled to work with partners like St. David's HealthCare and Austin FC who make a difference in the lives of our wish kids," said Christina Snell, Interim CEO and Chief Mission Officer. "Sebastian's wish was a culmination of our community coming together to create hope, strength, and joy that will be everlasting, for not just Sebastian, but for all of those involved!"

Sebastian is the second child to receive a wish through a collaboration between Austin FC, Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas, and St. David's HealthCare.

"Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas thanks Austin FC players and staff for granting Sebastian's wish to train with Austin FC! We know there was a lot of work behind the scenes put into making this experience so special and none of it went unnoticed," said Lauren Partridge, Wish Coordinator. "Everything from caring for the entire family, training with the team, having a private warmup on the pitch with the coaches, attending the officials meeting, getting signed jerseys from both teams, being in the pre-match huddle, seeing everything that goes into match day, and all the in between-a big thank you."

Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Sebastian's Austin FC wish is one of more than 250 wishes Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas will grant this year to children in 40 counties across central and south Texas.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.