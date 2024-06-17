CF Montréal Organizes the Second Edition of BMO Women's Soccer Week

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal is proud to organize the second edition of BMO Women's Soccer Week, from June 17 to 25, 2024.

Supported by its major partner BMO, this event is an integral piece in the Club's strategy to build a solid and inclusive future for women's soccer in Quebec, while celebrating the advancements of women in the sports industry.

As a founding partner of CF Montréal's Academy and its women's program, BMO invests in partnerships that promote the growth of the sport in North America and the elimination of barriers to inclusion.

"We want to continue our efforts to encourage physical activity among young women and promote greater gender equity in sport," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "With BMO's support, we can provide a platform of visibility for athletes and players committed to promoting gender equity. We want to help create a more inclusive environment and recognize the importance of gender equality by highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in the field."

"BMO Women's Soccer Week raises public awareness of the work that still needs to be done to ensure gender parity and promote soccer among young women", added Grégoire Baillargeon, President, BMO Financial Group, Quebec. "As the bank of soccer, and inspired by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, we're committed to eliminating barriers to inclusion. We believe this work will help inspire young women to reach their full potential both on and off the field."

The week will kick off with an extracurricular activity for 16 girls (ages 8 to 12), in collaboration with Ecole Socrates-Démosthène in Montreal. Participants will have the opportunity to be mentored by coaches and players from CF Montréal Academy Women's Program. This initiative, launched by CF Montréal's Academy a few months ago, marks the first edition entirely dedicated to girls to raise awareness for the need to stay active and encourage physical activity through soccer.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Club will hold a training session at Centre Nutrilait with players from the women's program and two guest teams from Kahnawake Soccer. The group will then be invited to take a tour of the training center's facilities. This initiative broadens the Club's commitment to building relationships with First Nations communities across the province.

The players will also be invited to attend CF Montréal's first team match against the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo and take part in the pre-game ceremony.

The theme of the match, presented by BMO, will be "Celebrating Women's Soccer". Prior to kickoff, a special BMO autograph session will take place under section 123 with three generations of female athletes. Information on CF Montréal Women's Program will also be made available in the BMO Soccer Celebration Zone. In addition, half-time entertainment with a few Academy players from the women's program will enable BMO to give back to the community through sporting challenges.

On Thursday June 20, the Club will bring together a group of key stakeholders at Stade Saputo's BMO Pavilion to attend a panel discussion. Entitled "Women's Sport: Economic and Cultural Catalysts for Growth," this discussion platform will highlight the growing influence of women in the industry through economic and cultural lenses.

On Tuesday, June 25, at the Pôle culturel et sportif in St-Constant, the first-ever 100% women-focused BMO Soccer Celebration Tour event will take place, in collaboration with TELUS. Over 150 young women will have the chance to take part in a training session with Academy players and coaches. Lastly, a panel discussion on equity issues in sport will be organized to bring additional awareness to those present.

