Chase Stadium to Host Friendly Between German Bundesliga Giants RB Leipzig and English Premier League Mainstays Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on August 3

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Chase Stadium will play host to an exciting international matchup between two standout European clubs on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET, pitting German Bundesliga power and UEFA Champions League side RB Leipzig against English Premier League mainstays Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. The fixture will be the first time ever that Inter Miami CF's home hosts an English Premier League side, and only the second time it hosts a UEFA Champions League team.

Tickets on Sale for Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members Now!

Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will receive a 24-hour pre-sale benefit from Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET until Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Members will receive an email from the Club Monday morning with a link and promo code to access the pre-sale and receive 10% off their ticket purchase for the first 24 hours.

General Public on Sale Begins on Tuesday, June 18!

Tickets for the match for the general public will go on sale on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

RB Leipzig, one of Germany's marquee clubs, will be preparing for a follow-up campaign to a strong 2023/24 season in which it finished fourth in the Bundesliga, securing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

The team, which will train at the Florida Blue Training Center ahead of the much-anticipated clash, is led by German head coach Marco Rose, a Leipzig native with years of experience both as a player and a coach. On the pitch, they featured one of the most in form striking partnerships in Europe last season, with Belgian striker Loïs Openda and Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško topping the team's scoring charts. Additionally, Leipzig also had one of the hottest rising stars in their ranks, with Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons providing the team with creativity and flair.

"We're really pleased that we've been able to organize another part of our US tour after the stop in New York with the Red Bulls. Inter Miami CF are a unique team in the MLS and offer us great opportunities there. We've also been able to find an attractive opponent for our next friendly in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers from the Premier League, and this will be the sporting highlight of the second part of our trip," said RB Leipzig Chief Business Officer, Johann Plenge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, who will be based in the Club's Florida Blue Training Center through their 2024 U.S. Tour, return to the United States for the first time in 43 years after a sixth consecutive season in the English top-flight.

The Premier League side, which is led by head coach Gary O'Neil, features several renowned international stars in their squad, including South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan, Spanish international midfielder Pablo Sarabia, and Brazilian international duo João Gomes and Matheus Cunha.

"Playing Leipzig will be a really good test at an important stage of pre-season for us so, along with West Ham and Crystal Palace, we've got three games of a good standard in the US," said Wolves' head coach Gary O'Neil. "We're going to have a really good base up in Miami - a fantastic training facility, set in a really good area. The facility will help us get some really good work done and we're excited to meet some of the Wolves fans who live in that part of the world, so it should be a really good trip."

Inter Miami CF's Chase Stadium and Florida Blue Training Center Continue to Host Top-Level Fútbol

The Club's state-of-the-art facilities continue to host some of the world's most prominent fútbol teams and players since their opening in 2020. In only a few years, the Florida Blue Training Center and Chase Stadium have hosted reigning FIFA World Cup champions Argentina, LaLiga giants FC Barcelona, the world powerhouse U.S. Women's National Team, reigning UEFA Euro champion Italian national team, the Concacaf Gold Cup, and The Beautiful Game by Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos, among many other standout teams and events.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.