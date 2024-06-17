Leo Afonso Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF forward Leo Afonso has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Week 20. Afonso scored the match-winning goal in the 1-2 victory at the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night. The Brazilian-American's strike in the dying moments to seal three crucial away points for the Herons earned him his first-ever appearance in the MLS Team of the Matchday.

This is Afonso's second goal of the MLS regular season since joining in April, after scoring his first goal against the Colorado Rapids back in April in a 2-2 draw.

Against the Union, Afonso proved to be decisive, scoring the winner dramatically after Inter Miami was reduced to nine men in the closing stages of the second half. Following a corner by Philadelphia, the young Academy product, who was substituted in the 90 +1' minute, received a long ball from midfielder Yannick Bright, beat his markers on the counter, and finished with ease past the Philadelphia keeper.

Inter Miami has now had 11 different inclusions of players and coach in the MLS Team of the Matchday during the 2024 MLS Regular Season.

2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi

Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi

Matchday 4: Jordi Alba

Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo

Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi

Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi

Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 13: Matías Rojas

Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana

Matchday 16: Robert Taylor

Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Matchday 20: Leo Afonso

