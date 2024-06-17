Leo Afonso Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF forward Leo Afonso has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Week 20. Afonso scored the match-winning goal in the 1-2 victory at the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night. The Brazilian-American's strike in the dying moments to seal three crucial away points for the Herons earned him his first-ever appearance in the MLS Team of the Matchday.
This is Afonso's second goal of the MLS regular season since joining in April, after scoring his first goal against the Colorado Rapids back in April in a 2-2 draw.
Against the Union, Afonso proved to be decisive, scoring the winner dramatically after Inter Miami was reduced to nine men in the closing stages of the second half. Following a corner by Philadelphia, the young Academy product, who was substituted in the 90 +1' minute, received a long ball from midfielder Yannick Bright, beat his markers on the counter, and finished with ease past the Philadelphia keeper.
Inter Miami has now had 11 different inclusions of players and coach in the MLS Team of the Matchday during the 2024 MLS Regular Season.
2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi
Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi
Matchday 4: Jordi Alba
Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo
Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi
Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi
Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
Matchday 13: Matías Rojas
Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana
Matchday 16: Robert Taylor
Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi
Matchday 20: Leo Afonso
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2024
- Yuya Kubo Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 20 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Rafael Czichos Receives U.S. Green Card - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC, St. David's Healthcare, Make-A-Wish Team up to Fulfill 13-Year-Old Sebastian's Soccer Dream - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Name Raúl Sanllehí and Xavier Asensi as Co-Presidents - Inter Miami CF
- Leo Afonso Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo Football Club to Observe Juneteenth Across Two Matches - Houston Dynamo FC
- Isolate Orlando's Backline: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- Franco Escobar Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Four Herons Feature Ahead of Major International Competitions - Inter Miami CF
- Head Coach Frank Klopas and Midfielder Fabian Herbers Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20 - Chicago Fire FC
- Cole Bassett Earns Team of the Matchday Shout After Notching 25th Goal of his Career against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Maarten Paes and Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following a 2-0 Home Win Versus St. Louis CITY SC - FC Dallas
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union - Juneteenth - FC Cincinnati
- Ownership Group of Sounders FC and Global Investment Firm Carlyle Invest in Three-Time NWSL Shield Winner Seattle Reign FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Ezequiel Ponce from AEK Athens on Club-Record Transfer Fee - Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Match on June 19 - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Organizes the Second Edition of BMO Women's Soccer Week - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chase Stadium to Host Friendly Between German Bundesliga Giants RB Leipzig and English Premier League Mainstays Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on August 3 - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Name Raúl Sanllehí and Xavier Asensi as Co-Presidents
- Leo Afonso Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Four Herons Feature Ahead of Major International Competitions
- Chase Stadium to Host Friendly Between German Bundesliga Giants RB Leipzig and English Premier League Mainstays Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on August 3
- Nine-Man Inter Miami CF Earns 1-2 on the Road Over Philadelphia Union