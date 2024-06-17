Franco Escobar Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Franco Escobar was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the Argentinian's second selection of the season.

The Dynamo earned a 2-2 road draw at Atlanta United FC on Saturday night behind goals from Escobar in the fifth minute and midfielder Latif Blessing in the 89th minute.

Saturday marked Escobar's first match back in Atlanta where he started his MLS career in 2018 and spent four seasons. The defender gave Houston the early lead when he capitalized on a rebound inside the box on captain Héctor Herrera's corner delivery for his second goal of the season.

Escobar also put in the effort in other areas of the pitch, including leading the team in possession won (7), aerial duels (3), tackles (3), tackles won (3) and interceptions (2). Additionally, he led defenders in several key areas, including touches (61), total duels (10), duels won (5) and passing accuracy (95.2%).

Escobar (Matchday 7 and 20) is one of 10 Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Herrera (Matchday 18 and 13), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Amine Bassi (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 13), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium to host Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday, June 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The club will recognize Juneteenth throughout matchday, including a $19 ticket offer. Tickets for the match are available.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.