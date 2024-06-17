Houston Dynamo Football Club to Observe Juneteenth Across Two Matches
June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) today announced its plans to observe Juneteenth during two matches at Shell Energy Stadium. The organization will celebrate Juneteenth with a blend of sports, culture and community involvement, honoring the significance of the day and promoting inclusivity and diversity.
Fans can find additional information and purchase tickets for the matches www.houstondynamo.com/juneteenth.
HDFC has partnered with Juneteenth USA, the oldest Juneteenth non-profit advocacy organization in the United States, to curate a lineup of match day events for the Houston Dynamo match at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, June 19 and the Houston Dash match on Saturday, June 22.
"Juneteenth USA is proud to collaborate with Houston Dynamo Football Club in commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating the resilience of black communities," said Jason Edwards, Chairman and President of Juneteenth USA.
Houston Dynamo FC will host Seattle Sounders FC at Shell Energy Stadium on the actual federal holiday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans will be greeted by the Texas Southern University and Sterling High School marching bands as they enter Shell Energy Stadium for the evening. Additionally, both teams will wear the recently announced "I AM #19" shirt during warmups. The shirt acknowledges the significance of Juneteenth, celebrates all players as agents of change and unites around the work yet to be done.
"Juneteenth represents a pivotal moment in American history, and we are honored to join forces with Juneteenth USA to mark this occasion through our matches," said Ashley Clinkscale, Vice President, Communications and Public Relations of Houston Dynamo Football Club. "We believe in using our platform to amplify the importance of Juneteenth and promote unity and diversity within our community and sports."
In-game elements include a special appearance by Keisha Nicole from 97.9 The Box as the honorary co-host of the match. OG Ron C, a Houston Hip Hop legend and co-founder of Houston's Swishahouse Records, will perform an array of his hits during halftime.
The Dash will commemorate Juneteenth by wearing a special pre-match warmup shirt before their match against San Diego Wave FC at 6:30 p.m. CT, on Saturday, June 22 at Shell Energy Stadium. The pre-match top was designed in collaboration with the Black Women's Player Collective. Following the match, Michelle Alozie, Jyllissa Harris and Croix Soto will be available for a meet and greet with a local youth sports team to share their journey to the professional game.
Local Black-owned and operated businesses will be elevated throughout both matches at Shell Energy Stadium, and the organization will also recognize members of STRIVE, the Black employee support group of Houston Dynamo FC.
