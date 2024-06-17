Chicago Fire FC Defender Rafael Czichos Receives U.S. Green Card

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC defender Rafael Czichos

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that defender Rafael Czichos has received his U.S. Green Card, granting him permanent resident status in the United States.

With permanent resident status, Czichos will not occupy an international slot on the Fire's 2024 roster.

Following a 4-1 victory against Toronto FC at BMO Field, Chicago will play its second of three straight matches on the road when the team travels to face Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 22. Kickoff at INTER&Co Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally via wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

