Los Guerreros Split Games with Avocados on Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - In the resumption of Thursday night's suspended contest, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-19) overcame a 5-0 deficit, connected for a game-high 15 hits, and pulled off a 10-9 win over the Down East Wood Ducks (20-13). Down East bounced back in Friday's night cap at Segra Stadium, handing Fayetteville a 4-0 defeat to even the series at two-games a piece. Both sides represented their Copa De La Diversion alternate identities, Los Guerreros de Fayetteville and the Down East Avocados.

GAME ONE

The Woodpeckers jumped right back into the game with four runs against Abdiel Mendoza in the third. Yeuris Ramirez drove in a run with a single, while J.C. Correa and Ronaldo Urdaneta followed with RBI hits.

Jordan Brewer cut it to a 6-5 game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Bryan Arias tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth.

Luke Berryhill delivered the go-ahead swing in the seventh, a single that drove home Correa. In the eighth, Fayetteville jumped ahead to a 10-6 lead with three runs against Spencer Mraz. Freylin Garcia was also tagged for three runs in the top of the ninth but managed to strand the tying run on base and close out the 10-9 victory.

GAME TWO

Avocado's starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (W, 2-2) set an early tone, retiring the first ten batters he faced before Yohander Martinez broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the fourth.

Roby was given a lead before stepping to the mound for the first time. Evan Carter started the game with a single off Diosmerky Tavares (L, 0-1) advanced to third on two wild pitches, and scored on a fielder's choice from Christian Inoa.

Tavares didn't allow a run the rest of the night, pitched through the fourth, and turned the game over to Whit Drennan in the fifth. Drennan loaded the bases in his first inning and Luisangel Acuna jumped the lead to 3-0 with a two-out two-run single. In the seventh, Keyber Rodriguez smacked a solo homer off Drennan, capping the score at 4-0.

Roby hurled five scoreless innings to earn his second win, and Leury Tejada struck out three over two scoreless innings of relief.

The series continues Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 pm ET. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a specialty Black Ops T-shirt for Black Ops Night.

