Game Cancelled Friday

Tonight's game on Friday, June 11th, has been postponed.

The Salem Red Sox and Fredericksburg Nationals will play a doubleheader (two 7 inning games) tomorrow with the first game starting at 5:05pm. The second game will begin thirty minutes after the completion of the first game. Gates open at 4:00pm, and 3:45pm for Season Ticket Holders.

Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged for tomorrow's game, or any other Red Sox home game during the regular season in 2021.ï»¿

