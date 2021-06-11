Game Cancelled Friday
June 11, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release
Tonight's game on Friday, June 11th, has been postponed.
The Salem Red Sox and Fredericksburg Nationals will play a doubleheader (two 7 inning games) tomorrow with the first game starting at 5:05pm. The second game will begin thirty minutes after the completion of the first game. Gates open at 4:00pm, and 3:45pm for Season Ticket Holders.
Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged for tomorrow's game, or any other Red Sox home game during the regular season in 2021.ï»¿
