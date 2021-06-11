Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6-11 at Charleston

Tonight the Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-1, 3.86 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia while Charleston counters with LHP Luis Moncada (0-0, 5.79 ERA).

FIREFLIES OFFENSE SHUT DOWN AGAIN IN 5-2 LOSS TO RIVERDOGS: The Columbia Fireflies bats were held in-check again, as they scratched only two hits in a 5-2 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs Thursday evening at Joseph P. Riley Ballpark. For a moment, Jake Means provided a glimmer of hope to Fireflies (19-13) fans with a solo blast to left in the fifth to tie the game 2-2. It was the third baseman's team-leading sixth homer of the season. The homer piggy backed off a Felix Familia bases loaded sacrifice fly in the second, as the Fireflies clawed back into the game after Delvin Capellan (L, 1-2) allowed two RiverDogs (20-13) runs to score in the first. Columbia's starter again found himself in trouble in the fifth. After allowing a lead-off double to Luis Leon, Capellan recorded a pair of outs to bring Nick Schnell to the plate with the go-ahead run 90 feet away for Charleston. Schnell hit a 3-0 ball out of the park to move Charleston in front 4-2. The RiverDogs added a run in the sixth and then utilized their bullpen to shut the door.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 19-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-11.

ANEMIC OFFENSE: The Fireflies offense has hit a brick wall in its last stretch of games. Dating back to June 3, the Columbia bats have been held to two hits or less in four of six contests. The team has been shutout twice in that stretch, and they won the two remaining games 5-2 and 5-3.

SCHMIDT'S STRIKEOUTS: Matt Schmidt is going through a tough stretch at the plate, the first baseman is in an 0-23 skid and has 13 strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats dating back to May 29 vs Augusta.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun nine scoreless innings and has fanned 19 batters while allowing only three hits. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .159 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 1.00.

POWER OUTAGE: The Fireflies offense has been sputtering along, scoring two runs or less in four of their five games dating back to June 2. After winning their contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans June 2, June 3 and June 4's games were affected by weather, June 5 they had a doubleheader and June 6's game was postponed due to rain. This season when Columbia scores three runs or less, they are 0-10.

MARQUIS MARQUEZ: Fireflies lefty Emilio Marquez started the season in the rotation, but has since found his home in the bullpen where the 5'8" pitcher has found his stride. The southpaw has worked 13 consecutive scoreless innings since he allowed a pair of runs in a May 14 showcase against the Charleston RiverDogs. Since his scoreless stretch strarted, his ERA has dropped from 4.50 to 1.71 and his WHIP has decreased from 1.38 to 0.90.

