Warren Homers Again in 6-4 Loss at Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS - Zavier Warren hit a two-run home run in the eighth, Felix Valerio tripled and scored a run and Darrien Miller had two hits, but the Mudcats lost the fourth game of a six game series in Kannapolis 6-4 to the Cannon Ballers on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. Joe Gray Jr. was held hitless in the game, thus snapping his league best hitting streak at 17 consecutive games.

The loss was the third straight for the Mudcats (19-14) during their trip through Kannapolis. The victory, meanwhile, lifted the Cannon Ballers (7-26) win streak to a season best three straight games.

Kannapolis struck first with a couple of unearned runs in the first inning. Jose Rodriguez started the opening frame by reaching on an error at second and later scored on a sac fly by Luis Mieses. A two-out RBI double by Caberera Weaver later in the first plated Bryan Ramos as the second run and put the Cannon Ballers up 2-0. Brock Begue started for Carolina and allowed just those two unearned runs and three hits over four innings pitched.

Carolina then came back with a run in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Noah Campbell and a run in the fifth on RBI single from Darrien Miller and tied the game at 2-2. Gray walked, stole second and scored on Campbell's hit in the fourth. In the fifth, Valerio tripled and scored on Miller's RBI single. The 2-2 was short-lived though as the Cannon Ballers quickly answered with a four run fifth against reliever Michele Vassalotti while taking a 6-2 lead.

Vassalotti (1-2, 9.69) walked a batter and hit one to start the fifth, but then went on to retire two straight before giving up a run-scoring bloop single to Harvin Mendoza. That hit was lost in the lights by center fielder Arbert Cipion and ended up breaking the 2-2 tie as it scored Rodriguez who had walked to start the inning. Vassalotti then went on to hit a batter and issue a bases loaded walk to drive in another run. Victor Torres then brought in a run with an infield hit to third and a misplay by Miller behind the plate allowed another run on that same play.

In all, Vassalotti allowed four earned runs and two hits in the fifth. He also hit two batters and walked two in that same frame. Vassalotti took the loss as he came in after Carolina had tied the game.

Chase Solesky earned the win for Kannapolis after holding Carolina to just two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings pitched. Solesky (1-3, 4.56) also walked one and struck out six.

Kannapolis carried their 6-2 lead into the eighth, but a two-run home run from Warren cut the lead to 6-4 late in the game. The home run was his second in as many games and his third overall on the season.

The Mudcats did manage to load the bases in the eighth, but were held without a run by relievers Tyler Johnson and Ty Madrigal. McKinley Moore (S, 1) later worked the ninth and earned the save despite walking Miller to start the final frame.

Kannapolis took a three games to one lead in the series with Friday's 6-4 win. The series will continue on Saturday night in Kannapolis with LHP Brendan Murphy starting for Carolina.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina HR : Warren (3, 8th inning off Madrigal, 1 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Miller, C (Carolina): 2-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Campbell, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Warren, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Valerio, F, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Rodriguez, J, SS (Kannapolis): 1-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Ramos, DH (Kannapolis): 1-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Mendoza, H, 1B (Kannapolis): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Weaver, RF (Kannapolis): 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Begue (Carolina): 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Robinson (Carolina): 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Solesky (W, 1-3) (Kannapolis): 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO

Johnson, T (Kannapolis): 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Moore (S, 1) (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

SCORING PLAYS:

Cannon Ballers 1st (Cannon Ballers 2, Mudcats 0) -- Jose Rodriguez reaches on fielding error by Felix Valerio. Bryan Ramos singles to right field, Jose Rodriguez to 3rd. Luis Mieses out on a sacrifice fly to Andre Nnebe, Jose Rodriguez scores. DJ Gladney lines out to Andre Nnebe. Bryan Ramos steals 2nd base. Harvin Mendoza walks. Caberea Weaver doubles to left field, Bryan Ramos scores; Harvin Mendoza to 3rd. Lency Delgado flies out to Arbert Cipion.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Cannon Ballers 2, Mudcats 1) -- Gabe Holt grounds out, Jose Rodriguez to Harvin Mendoza. Freddy Zamora lines out to Harvin Mendoza. Joe Gray Jr. walks. Joe Gray Jr. steals 2nd base. throwing error by Harvin Mendoza. Noah Campbell singles to right field, Joe Gray Jr. scores. Zavier Warren strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 2, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Felix Valerio triples to left-center field. Darrien Miller singles up the middle, Felix Valerio scores. Andre Nnebe strikes out swinging. Arbert Cipion singles to shallow left field, Darrien Miller to 2nd. Gabe Holt grounds into double play, Lency Delgado to Jose Rodriguez to Harvin Mendoza, Arbert Cipion out at 2nd, Gabe Holt out at 1st.

(1 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 5th (Cannon Ballers 6, Mudcats 2) -- Pitcher Change: Michele Vassalotti replaces Brock Begue. Jose Rodriguez walks. Bryan Ramos hit by pitch, Jose Rodriguez to 2nd. Luis Mieses flies out to Andre Nnebe. DJ Gladney struck out looking. Harvin Mendoza doubles to left-center field, Jose Rodriguez scores; Bryan Ramos to 3rd. Caberea Weaver hit by pitch. Lency Delgado walks, Bryan Ramos scores; Harvin Mendoza to 3rd; Caberea Weaver to 2nd. Victor Torres singles to deep shortstop, Harvin Mendoza scores; Caberea Weaver scores; Lency Delgado to 2nd. James Beard strikes out swinging.

(4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Cannon Ballers 6, Mudcats 4) -- Freddy Zamora grounds out, Harvin Mendoza to Ty Madrigal. Joe Gray Jr. walks. Noah Campbell grounds into a force out, Jose Rodriguez to Lency Delgado, Joe Gray Jr. out at 2nd. Zavier Warren hits a home run to right field on a 0-1 pitch, Noah Campbell scores. Felix Valerio grounds out, Ty Madrigal to Harvin Mendoza.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

