Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Fayetteville

After last night's game was suspended in the bottom of the second, the Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers will finish their suspended game as part of a doubleheader today. For game two, Down East will send RHP Tekoah Roby (1-2, 3.18) to the mound against Fayetteville RHP Luis Vega (1-0, 3.14)

Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers Suspended: After playing into the bottom of the second, the Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers were suspended due to inclement weather. The game will resume at 4 p.m. and Friday's originally scheduled contest will be seven innings and start no earlier than 7 p.m.

Spark Plug: After his last start where he lasted only two innings and surrendered three runs on three hits, Wyatt Sparks pitched his longest outing of the season. He went six innings, allowing one run on five hits with one walk and tied a season-high with four strikeouts en route to his first win of the season.

Takin' Care of Business: The bullpen has been heavily relied upon for the Wood Ducks through the first 31 games. Collectively, the pitching staff has thrown 266.2 innings but the bullpen has done most of the heavy lifting with 150.1 innings compared to the starting rotation 116.1 innings. The Wood Ducks bullpen has pitched to a 2.27 ERA this season with 202 strikeouts. Down East currently sits atop all of MiLB, sporting the best team ERA at 2.84.

Swiper Keep Swiping!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 19-7 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks sit fourth in all of MiLB with 70 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (17) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Easley sits at number 10 in all of MiLB in stolen bases.

You Gotta Be First: The Down East offense has been hit-and-miss this season, however one constant remains as they win more often when they score first. This season, the Wood Ducks are 17-4 and on the road they are 12-2 when scoring first.

