Doubleheader Postponed
June 11, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
Tonight's doubleheader between the Hillcats and the Shorebirds has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will make up the contests tomorrow, June 12th, in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. from Bank of the James Stadium.
In addition, Delmarva and Lynchburg will play a doubleheader the next time the Shorebirds make a trip to the Hill City. Those games are scheduled for Wednesday June 30th with start times to be announced at a later date.
