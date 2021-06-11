'Birds and Hillcats Postponed

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Friday, June 11, doubleheader between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Shorebirds and Hillcats will now play a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, June 12, beginning at 4 p.m.

The postponement of today's doubleheader also adds a future doubleheader to the schedule for the Shorebirds and Hillcats which will be played on June 30 in Lynchburg.

