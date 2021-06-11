Wood Ducks Prepare for 12-Game Homestand, June 15 - 27

Kinston, N.C. - After two weeks away from Grainger Stadium, the Down East Wood Ducks return home for their first 12-game homestand of the 2021 season!

The Wood Ducks will face the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers starting Tuesday, June 15th at 7:00 p.m. followed by 7:00 p.m. games from Wednesday - Friday. Saturday's game will start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. It's also Father's Day weekend at the ballpark! Come celebrate on Saturday, June 19th and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a DEWD Father's Day cap, presented by Stallings Plumbing, Heating & AC. On Sunday, we will be wishing a Happy Father's Day to our parent club, the Texas Rangers. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a Texas Rangers Father's Day cap, presented by Strickland Agner Pittman.

The second six-games, the Wood Ducks will take on the Carolina Mudcats, starting Tuesday June 22nd at 7:00 p.m. followed by 7:00 p.m. games Wednesday - Friday. Saturday's contest will start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's game will begin at 1:00 p.m. It's Copa weekend at Grainger Stadium! For the first time EVER, the Wood Ducks will be debuting their Avocados Luchadores de Down East jerseys. Come enjoy Copa weekend with a Copa Chip Bowl giveaway, presented by Deep River Snacks for the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, June 15 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday

UNC Lenoir Health Care Night

Wednesday, June 16 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, June 17 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, June 18 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Scout Night

Saturday, June 19 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday

DEWD Father's Day Cap Giveaway presented by Stallings Plumbing, Heating & AC - First 1,000 fans

Sunday, June 20 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

Happy Father's Day to our Parent Club, the Texas Rangers!

Texas Rangers Father's Day Cap Giveaway presented by Strickland Agner Pittman. - First 1,000 fans

Tuesday, June 22 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday, June 23 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, June 24 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, June 25 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Saturday, June 26 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday

Copa Chip Bowl Giveaway presented by Deep River Snacks - First 1,000 fans

Sunday, June 27 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*

