FredNats, Red Sox Postponed in Salem
June 11, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
SALEM, VA - Tonight's Fredericksburg Nationals game at Haley Toyota Field against the Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to rain and wet field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m.
Friday's postponement marks the first rainout of the FredNats' inaugural 2021 season.
Fans can follow the FredNats on the road with free play-by-play coverage of every game this season. FredNats On Deck begins at 4:50 on Saturday on the FredNats Baseball Network.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
