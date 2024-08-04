Loons Fend off Late Cedar Rapids Comeback, Top Kernels 3-2

Cedar Rapids, IA - In a one-run game, Cedar Rapids loaded the bases in the eighth and put the game-tying run on base in the ninth, but Great Lakes held on to win the series finale over the Kernels 3-2 Sunday afternoon.

For the first time in the series, Cedar Rapids got on the board first. To lead off the top of the third, Jose Salas ripped a triple and scored a batter later on a Kyle Hess RBI groundout to lift the Kernels on top 1-0.

But that would be the Kernels' first and only lead of the series. In the top of the fourth, a hit-by-pitch followed by a fielder's choice and a two-base error scored a run to tie the game at 1-1. The next batter, Sam Mongelli, singled to bring home a second run and put the Loons on top 2-1. After Mongelli stole second, he scored from second on a sacrifice fly to right-center field to double the lead to 3-1.

Trailing by a pair, the Cedar Rapids pitching staff was dominant the rest of the way. Ty Langenberg posted his second quality start of the season, allowing just three runs, one earned, with five strikeouts and no walks across six innings. Behind him, Spencer Bengrad did not allow a run, collecting three scoreless innings in his Cedar Rapids debut, allowing just one hit in relief.

With the pitching staff locking things down on the mound, Cedar Rapids cut it to a one-run game in the eighth. Walks by Walker Jenkins and Kevin Maitan put two on with two out for Poncho Ruiz, who singled to load the bases. With the bases full, Nate Baez made it 3-2 by taking a bases-loaded walk, but Michael Martinez got a strikeout against the next batter, Misael Urbina, to leave the bases loaded and keep it a 3-2 game.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Rubel Cespedes put the game-tying run back on base by coming off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit single. With him on first, Jenkins lifted a line drive deep down the line in right field, but Dylan Campbell ran it down for Great Lakes to end the game and give the Loons their fifth straight win of the series over the Kernels 3-2.

The loss extends the Kernels' season-long losing streak to five games and drops Cedar Rapids to .500 at 18-18 in the second half and 55-45 overall. The Kernels hit the road Tuesday to open up a six-game series with Peoria at 6:35; both starters for game one are TBD.

