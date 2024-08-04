Captains Fall to Sky Carp 4-3 in Thrilling Series Finale

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (20-15, 61-40) had the winning run on first in the bottom of the ninth, but Beloit Sky Carp (17-19, 47-52) RHP Xavier Meachem struck out Captains DH Angel Genao to give the Sky Carp a 4-3 win in the season series finale on Sunday at Classic Auto Group Park.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Lake County 1B Tyresse Turner plated CF Esteban González on an RBI single, and 2B Travis Bazzana, Baseball America's No. 1 Cleveland and No. 19 MLB prospect, walked to bring up Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Cleveland prospect. Meachem then fanned Genao swinging to end the game. Turner went 3-for-4 with an RBI, tallying his second straight three-hit game.

Beloit LHP Cade Gibson (3-2) earned the win in relief, striking out one and walking one in three shutout innings of work. Captains RHP Rorik Maltrud (4-1) suffered his first High-A loss in his seventh High-A start, allowing three runs while striking out five and walking four across four innings.

Lake County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. C Cooper Ingle, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Cleveland prospect, rolled an RBI groundout, and 3B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, hit a two-out RBI triple to double the advantage.

The Sky Carp rattled off three unanswered runs across the top of the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Beloit DH Kemp Alderman, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Miami prospect, laced an RBI single to right field. The following inning, CF Colby Shade hit a game-tying RBI double, and SS Johnny Olmstead plated a run on an error by Mooney to take a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Sky Carp RF Dalvy Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk against Captains RHP Allan Hernández to drive in the deciding run in Beloit's victory.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

The series will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- After not having one in his first 64 High-A contests, INF Tyresse Turner recorded three hits for the second straight game.

- INF Angel Genao, went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored, extending his hitting streak to a team-best nine games. He finished the week leading the Midwest League in hits (11) and ranking third in batting average (.524).

- INF Travis Bazzana drew two walks, extending his on-base streak to four in his first five Minor League games.

