Mozzicato's Strong Start Squandered in Loss to Chiefs

August 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, Illinois - Quad Cities' southpaw Frank Mozzicato turned in his third quality start of the season on Saturday, but it was not enough as the River Bandits fell to the Peoria Chiefs 4-1 at Dozer Park.

While the former seventh-overall pick struck out six and gave up just two runs in a 6.0-inning effort, both tallies came courtesy of Darlin Moquete, who hit solo shots in the first and third innings. The second homer snapped a 1-1 tie and gave the Chiefs a lead they never gave up.

Peoria's starter, Pete Hansen, also posted a quality start. The left-hander worked into the seventh inning for the second-straight start against Quad Cities (6.2 IP), matched Mozzicato's six strikeouts, and yielded just one run on Dustin Dickerson's RBI-single in the top of the third.

Ben Hernandez was the only River Bandit to work out of the bullpen, but surrendered two runs in 2.0 innings on six hits. Hernandez stranded four Chiefs on base to help Quad Cities stay within three, but the Bandits failed to score against Osvaldo Berrios, who allowed just two base runners and struck out four in a seven-out save, his team-leading sixth of the season.

Hansen's (5-6) win marked his seventh quality start in his last eight overall appearances, while Mozzicato (5-9) was tagged with a loss against the Chiefs for the first time in 2024.

Quad Cities will have a final opportunity to secure a win of its six-game series with Peoria in Sunday's series finale and sends Hunter Owen (6-6, 4.23) to the mound against Ixan Henderson, who will make his High-A debut. First pitch at Dozer Park is set for 2:05 p.m.

