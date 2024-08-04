Loons Take Fifth Straight off Kernels, Hold on 3-2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (52-49) (18-17) pitched effectively, ran the bases well, and capitalized on Cedar Rapids Kernels (55-45) (18-18) errors, claiming a 3-2 win on a steamy 86-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

- Wyatt Crowell made his Loons debut, going three innings and striking out three. He permitted two hits and only one run.

- The Loons responded with a three-run fourth inning. Chris Newell was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

- Dylan Campbell then grounded out to the Kernels' third baseman Kevin Maitan. Maitan threw the ball into right field, which scored Newell. Sam Mongelli next-up blooped a single into right field, off Nick Lucky's glove attempting an over-the-shoulder catch.

- Mongelli stole second base and scored on a Kyle Nevin sac fly. He scored from second with the outfield throw to the infield.

- The Loons held the lead for the remainder of the game. Jacob Meador tossed 4.2 innings, from the fourth into the eighth.

- Meador earned his first pro-ball winning decision. The right-hander struck out five, stranding two Kernels on base.

- After two outs in the eighth, Meador walked two. Michael Martinez allowed a single and walk, which pulled the Kernels within one. He then struck out Misael Urbina to end the frame.

- Kelvin Ramirez saved his ninth game in his 12th opportunity. He allowed a two-out single and then faced Walker Jenkins. Jenkins rocked a 3-0 pitch to the warning track caught by a leaping Dylan Campbell.

Rounding Things Out

With three stolen bases, the Loons stole 18 in the series, a franchise record for a six-game set. The previous record was 17, achieved twice. Great Lakes over 12 games against Cedar Rapids, stole 34 bases.

Up Next

The Loons start a six-game home series on Tuesday, August 6th against the Lansing Lugnuts. Tuesday is a Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Meijer. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

