Moquete Stars Again in Peoria Rout of Quad Cities

August 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - What a 24 hours it has been for Darlin Moquete. A day after blasting two home runs, Moquete scored three times and homered again Sunday in a 7-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Back at the top of the order, Moquete served as the table setter early in Sunday's contest. He scored via a Brody Moore single in the bottom of the first to grab the Chiefs an early 1-0 lead. A Won-Bin Cho sac fly completed a two-run first for Peoria.

In the bottom of the fifth, with the game tied at 2-2, Moquete walked, swiped second, and later scored on a Johnfrank Salaza single to give the Chiefs a one-run lead. Two batters later, the Chiefs increased their lead to 4-2 on a Tre Richardson RBI single.

Then, Moquete showcased his power again. His long two-run homer broke the game open, giving Peoria a 6-2 edge. For Moquete, it was his eighth home run of the year and his fifth against a left-hander this season.

Peoria added on an insurance tally in the bottom of the eighth for good measure. Miguel Villarroel, who has seven hits over his last three games, singled in Richardson to create the final margin of 7-2.

Chiefs starter Ixan Henderson made his High-A debut Sunday and earned the win on the bump. Henderson, who allowed just two runs in four July starts with Single-A Palm Beach, scattered only two runs over six innings of work. His lone blemish was a two-run home run off the bat of Trevor Werner in the fourth.

Henderson's quality start was the 30th of the year by a Chiefs starting pitcher. Henderson became the seventh different starter to record a quality start this season.

Peoria's bullpen was rock solid in relief on Sunday. Tanner Jacobson and Hunter Hayes combined for three scoreless innings.

With the win, the Chiefs moved into a tie for a second-half playoff spot with Cedar Rapids.

The Chiefs will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a crucial six-game series starting Tuesday at Dozer Park.

