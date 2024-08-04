Moquete Swings, Hansen Slings in 4-1 Victory

August 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Darlin Moquete homered twice and Pete Hansen worked into the seventh inning on Saturday in a 4-1 Chiefs' win over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Moquete wasted no time getting Peoria on the board. He led off the home first with a towering home run to left to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, with the score tied at 1-1, Moquete delivered again. This time, Moquete launched a line drive rocket over the left field wall to make it 2-1. Both home runs came off of Quad Cities starter Frank Mozzicato, who allowed just one run over three prior starts against Peoria. He took a tough luck loss on Saturday.

Peoria starter Pete Hansen did not need any additional run support on Saturday. After allowing an RBI single in the top of the third, Hansen did not allow a runner past first base the rest of the way. The southpaw worked into the seventh and was lifted with two outs after throwing 93 pitches. Hansen recorded his fifth consecutive quality start in the win and dipped his ERA to 2.79 dating back to May 1.

Late in the ballgame, the Chiefs were able to manufacture a pair of insurance runs. In the seventh, Won-Bin Cho led off the inning with a double. He advanced to third on a Miguel Villarroel bunt single. Then, Kade Kretzschmar punched one through the left side to extend the Peoria lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Villarroel again delivered. With runners on the corners, Villarroel singled through the right side to plate Johnfrank Salazar and create the final margin. Villarroel has collected five hits over the last two nights.

Cardinals 2023 first-round pick Chase Davis added to two more hits on Saturday. He has hit safely all five of his High-A games and is 9-for-21 this week.

Osvaldo Berrios locked down his sixth save of the year by recording the final seven outs of the contest. Quad Cities pieced together a rally to open the ninth, putting runners at first and second with no one out. Berrios responded with a pop out and a pair of strikeouts to end the game.

The Chiefs can earn a split of the series with a win on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Left-hander Ixan Henderson will make his High-A debut for the Chiefs.

