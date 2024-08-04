Morales Dominates, Nuts Split Series

August 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - In his finest appearance of his pro career, A's top pitching prospect Luis Morales fired six scoreless innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (17-19, 49-52) cruised past the Dayton Dragons (21-15, 55-47), 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts won both games over the weekend by an identical 5-3 score, halving the six-game series with the first place Dragons and pulling within four games of the Midwest League East Division lead.

The 21-year-old Morales needed only 72 pitches to sail through 18 outs, striking out six, allowing two hits, walking none, hitting one, and facing one batter above the minimum.

The Lugnuts' offense came early off Dayton starter Gabriel Aguilera: Will Simpson hooked an RBI double in the first inning followed two batters later by consecutive RBI singles from Nate Nankil and T.J. Schofield-Sam. An inning later, Simpson lined a two-run single for a 5-0 lead.

The Nuts didn't collect a hit after the second inning, but the lead proved enough. Jack Owen allowed a pair of runs in the seventh. Garrett Irvin rocked a scoreless eighth but gave up a Hector Rodriguez homer in the ninth and departed with two outs after walking Jay Allen II. Diego Barrera then notched his third save, whiffing Victor Acosta on three pitches.

The Lugnuts now enjoy an off day on Monday before opening a six-game series at Great Lakes from August 6-11, returning home from August 13-18 against West Michigan. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.