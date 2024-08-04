Cubs and Rattlers Share Saturday Spoils

August 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







APPLETON, WI - The Cubs and Timber Rattlers split a doubleheader on Saturday with South Bend taking game one 4-1 and Wisconsin claiming the nightcap 1-0.

Jaxon Wiggins shined in the first game of the day working four innings and allowing just one run after a rough outing last week vs Peoria.

Ethan Hearn staked Wiggins out to an early lead with a solo homer in the second, his second home run of the series. Wisconsin clawed back and tied it in the third inning behind a little two out magic from the heart of the lineup. Luke Adams, who leads the league in walks, worked a free pass, stole second, and then scored on a Tayden Hall single to right to tie the game.

Will Rudy had been solid through four innings for the home side but the Cubs would get to him again the fifth. Jordan Nwogu and Reivaj Garcia began the inning with consecutive singles. Brett Bateman came up next and squared to bunt; on a back throw to second base Nwogu was able to swipe third. That set up Nwogu to score on Bateman's sac fly to center. Rafael Morel then drilled a double to make it 3-1.

Aidan Maldonado came on for the sixth and Hearn greeted him out of the gate with a long drive to right off the top of the wall. After the double, Hearn eventually scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Nwogu. That brought home the final run in the Cubs 4-1 win.

Luis Devers got the win with two shutout innings in relief and Yovanny Cabrera tossed a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Meanwhile game two was as low scoring as can be, with Wisconsin getting their second 1-0 win over South Bend on the season.

Brian Fitzpatrick worked five shutout innings without allowing a walk, punching out seven along the way. He got the win as Jose Acosta's homer to dead center in the third off of Grant Kipp proved to be decisive.

Kipp got the tough luck loss as we worked a season high 4.2 innings and allowed just the one run on three hits.

South Bend had their chances but went hitless with runners in scoring position. Pedro Ramirez doubled off the wall in left field in the first inning but was ultimately stranded at second. In the second Parker Chavers singled to begin the innings and stole two bases but was left at third. The closest the Cubs got was in the sixth when Jefferson Rojas drilled a long fly ball to left that hit off the top of the wall for a double, just inches away from tying the game.

The Cubs will have a chance to win the series and tie up the season series if they can get a victory in the finale tomorrow afternoon.

Max Thoma

Broadcaster

South Bend Cubs

High-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs

P: 574-235-9988 x 212

C: 630-536-7672

Cubs and Rattlers Share Saturday Spoils

A doubleheader split sets up the Cubs with a chance to win the series on Sunday

APPLETON, WI - The Cubs and Timber Rattlers split a doubleheader on Saturday with South Bend taking game one 4-1 and Wisconsin claiming the nightcap 1-0.

Jaxon Wiggins shined in the first game of the day working four innings and allowing just one run after a rough outing last week vs Peoria.

Ethan Hearn staked Wiggins out to an early lead with a solo homer in the second, his second home run of the series. Wisconsin clawed back and tied it in the third inning behind a little two out magic from the heart of the lineup. Luke Adams, who leads the league in walks, worked a free pass, stole second, and then scored on a Tayden Hall single to right to tie the game.

Will Rudy had been solid through four innings for the home side but the Cubs would get to him again the fifth. Jordan Nwogu and Reivaj Garcia began the inning with consecutive singles. Brett Bateman came up next and squared to bunt; on a back throw to second base Nwogu was able to swipe third. That set up Nwogu to score on Bateman's sac fly to center. Rafael Morel then drilled a double to make it 3-1.

Aidan Maldonado came on for the sixth and Hearn greeted him out of the gate with a long drive to right off the top of the wall. After the double, Hearn eventually scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Nwogu. That brought home the final run in the Cubs 4-1 win.

Luis Devers got the win with two shutout innings in relief and Yovanny Cabrera tossed a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Meanwhile game two was as low scoring as can be, with Wisconsin getting their second 1-0 win over South Bend on the season.

Brian Fitzpatrick worked five shutout innings without allowing a walk, punching out seven along the way. He got the win as Jose Acosta's homer to dead center in the third off of Grant Kipp proved to be decisive.

Kipp got the tough luck loss as we worked a season high 4.2 innings and allowed just the one run on three hits.

South Bend had their chances but went hitless with runners in scoring position. Pedro Ramirez doubled off the wall in left field in the first inning but was ultimately stranded at second. In the second Parker Chavers singled to begin the innings and stole two bases but was left at third. The closest the Cubs got was in the sixth when Jefferson Rojas drilled a long fly ball to left that hit off the top of the wall for a double, just inches away from tying the game.

The Cubs will have a chance to win the series and tie up the season series if they can get a victory in the finale tomorrow afternoon.

Max Thoma

Broadcaster

South Bend Cubs

High-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs

P: 574-235-9988 x 212

C: 630-536-7672

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

Cubs and Rattlers Share Saturday Spoils

A doubleheader split sets up the Cubs with a chance to win the series on Sunday

APPLETON, WI - The Cubs and Timber Rattlers split a doubleheader on Saturday with South Bend taking game one 4-1 and Wisconsin claiming the nightcap 1-0.

Jaxon Wiggins shined in the first game of the day working four innings and allowing just one run after a rough outing last week vs Peoria.

Ethan Hearn staked Wiggins out to an early lead with a solo homer in the second, his second home run of the series. Wisconsin clawed back and tied it in the third inning behind a little two out magic from the heart of the lineup. Luke Adams, who leads the league in walks, worked a free pass, stole second, and then scored on a Tayden Hall single to right to tie the game.

Will Rudy had been solid through four innings for the home side but the Cubs would get to him again the fifth. Jordan Nwogu and Reivaj Garcia began the inning with consecutive singles. Brett Bateman came up next and squared to bunt; on a back throw to second base Nwogu was able to swipe third. That set up Nwogu to score on Bateman's sac fly to center. Rafael Morel then drilled a double to make it 3-1.

Aidan Maldonado came on for the sixth and Hearn greeted him out of the gate with a long drive to right off the top of the wall. After the double, Hearn eventually scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Nwogu. That brought home the final run in the Cubs 4-1 win.

Luis Devers got the win with two shutout innings in relief and Yovanny Cabrera tossed a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Meanwhile game two was as low scoring as can be, with Wisconsin getting their second 1-0 win over South Bend on the season.

Brian Fitzpatrick worked five shutout innings without allowing a walk, punching out seven along the way. He got the win as Jose Acosta's homer to dead center in the third off of Grant Kipp proved to be decisive.

Kipp got the tough luck loss as we worked a season high 4.2 innings and allowed just the one run on three hits.

South Bend had their chances but went hitless with runners in scoring position. Pedro Ramirez doubled off the wall in left field in the first inning but was ultimately stranded at second. In the second Parker Chavers singled to begin the innings and stole two bases but was left at third. The closest the Cubs got was in the sixth when Jefferson Rojas drilled a long fly ball to left that hit off the top of the wall for a double, just inches away from tying the game.

The Cubs will have a chance to win the series and tie up the season series if they can get a victory in the finale tomorrow afternoon.

Max Thoma Broadcaster South Bend Cubs High-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs P: 574-235-9988 x 212 C: 630-536-7672

*** Part 2 - ASCII

Cubs and Rattlers Share Saturday Spoils

A doubleheader split sets up the Cubs with a chance to win the series on Sunday

APPLETON, WI - The Cubs and Timber Rattlers split a doubleheader on Saturday with South Bend taking game one 4-1 and Wisconsin claiming the nightcap 1-0.

Jaxon Wiggins shined in the first game of the day working four innings and allowing just one run after a rough outing last week vs Peoria.

Ethan Hearn staked Wiggins out to an early lead with a solo homer in the second, his second home run of the series. Wisconsin clawed back and tied it in the third inning behind a little two out magic from the heart of the lineup. Luke Adams, who leads the league in walks, worked a free pass, stole second, and then scored on a Tayden Hall single to right to tie the game.

Will Rudy had been solid through four innings for the home side but the Cubs would get to him again the fifth. Jordan Nwogu and Reivaj Garcia began the inning with consecutive singles. Brett Bateman came up next and squared to bunt; on a back throw to second base Nwogu was able to swipe third. That set up Nwogu to score on Bateman's sac fly to center. Rafael Morel then drilled a double to make it 3-1.

Aidan Maldonado came on for the sixth and Hearn greeted him out of the gate with a long drive to right off the top of the wall. After the double, Hearn eventually scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Nwogu. That brought home the final run in the Cubs 4-1 win.

Luis Devers got the win with two shutout innings in relief and Yovanny Cabrera tossed a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Meanwhile game two was as low scoring as can be, with Wisconsin getting their second 1-0 win over South Bend on the season.

Brian Fitzpatrick worked five shutout innings without allowing a walk, punching out seven along the way. He got the win as Jose Acosta's homer to dead center in the third off of Grant Kipp proved to be decisive.

Kipp got the tough luck loss as we worked a season high 4.2 innings and allowed just the one run on three hits.

South Bend had their chances but went hitless with runners in scoring position. Pedro Ramirez doubled off the wall in left field in the first inning but was ultimately stranded at second. In the second Parker Chavers singled to begin the innings and stole two bases but was left at third. The closest the Cubs got was in the sixth when Jefferson Rojas drilled a long fly ball to left that hit off the top of the wall for a double, just inches away from tying the game.

The Cubs will have a chance to win the series and tie up the season series if they can get a victory in the finale tomorrow afternoon.

Max Thoma

Broadcaster

South Bend Cubs

High-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs

P: 574-235-9988 x 212

C: 630-536-7672

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.