Werner Homers, Chiefs Force Series Split

August 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, Illinois - Trevor Werner hit his eighth home run of the season, but the Quad Cities River Bandits fell to the Peoria Chiefs 7-2 on Sunday, cementing a split of the six-game series at Dozer Park.

For the second-straight game the Chiefs took the first lead of the ballgame in the first inning, jumping out to a 2-0 lead against Hunter Owen with Brody Moore's RBI-single and Won-Bin Cho's sacrifice-fly.

Quad Cities' starter rebounded with three-straight scoreless innings to close out his day and saw Werner's home run tie the game 2-2 in the top of the fourth, but the blast would be the only blemish in Ixan Henderson's High-A debut. The left-hander matched his season-high with a 6.0-inning outing and struck out five.

After Owen's departure, Peoria broke back into the run column and took the lead for good against Hunter Patteson, as Johnfrank Salazar and Tre Richardson tagged the southpaw for a pair of RBI-singles in the fifth and a two-run homer off the bat of Darlin Moquete in the sixth.

Chase Wallace kept the Chiefs off the board with a scoreless seventh, but Miguel Villarroel closed out the day for Peoria's bats with an RBI-single off Ben Sears in the eighth, extending the advantage to 7-2.

Tanner Jacobson (2.0 IP, 4 SO) and Hunter Hayes (1.0 IP) held the Bandits to just one base runner over the final third of the ballgame.

Henderson (1-0) earned his first Midwest League, while Patteson (0-4) suffered his fourth loss since being promoted from Single-A Columbia.

Quad Cities returns to action Tuesday at Modern Woodmen Park and opens a six-game series against the first-half champion Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on August 6. First pitch for the series-opener is set for 6:30 p.m.

