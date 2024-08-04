Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing)

August 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 4, 2024 l Game # 36 (102)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-14, 55-46) at Lansing Lugnuts (16-19, 48-52)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 4.76) vs. RH Luis Morales (1-1, 3.60)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series between Dayton and Lansing: Dayton 11, Lansing 9 (at Lansing: Dayton 6, Lansing 5).

Streaks : The Dragons are 21-11 (.656) over their last 32 games. They are 42-27 (.609) over their last 69 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Saturday : Lansing 5, Dayton 3. Luke Mann's three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie. Hector Rodriguez had a solo homer for the Dragons. Dayton was 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Current Series (July 30-August 4 at Lansing) : Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .314 batting average (59 for 188); 7.4 runs/game (37 R, 5 G); 7 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 5.20 ERA (45 IP, 26 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

In their three wins in this series, the Dragons scored 32 runs on 46 hits, averaging 10.7 runs and 15.3 hits per game. They batted .374 as a team, going 46 for 123 with six home runs. They went 18 for 44 (.409) with runners in scoring position.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 35-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 49-31 (.613) in night games; 6-15 (.286) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,264).

Player Notes

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona has been named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA (20.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 20 SO).

Both Midwest League weekly awards went to Dayton players for the week of July 22-28. Carlos Jorge was selected as the Player of the Week (6 G, .375, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1.440 OPS) while Gabriel Aguilera was picked as Pitcher of the Week (1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO).

Cam Collier over his last eight games: 14 for 30 (.467), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 2B.

Carter Graham over his last six games: 7 for 22 (.318), 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B.

Leo Balcazar over his last 10 games: 13 for 41 (.317), 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 2B.

Ethan O'Donnell has a seven-game hitting streak, batting .367 (11 for 30), 2 2B, 2 3B.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 11 games has 4 HR, 13 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last nine games: 10 for 29 (.345), 2 HR, 3 2B, 7 BB.

Victor Acosta in the current series at Lansing: 5 for 15 (.333), 2 3B, 4 RBI.

John Murphy over his last 17 games w/Dayton: 23.1 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, 0.39 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first nine outings since being called up from Daytona: 16.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 18 SO, 1.65 ERA, 2 Sv.

Jose Franco over his last five starts: 18.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 6 BB, 13 SO, 1.45 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 6 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Carter Spivey (7-1, 3.62) at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.53)

Wednesday, August 7 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Dylan DeLucia (0-0, 2,25) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (6-4, 3.76)

Thursday, August 8 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (3-3, 2.61) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 6.60)

Friday, August 9 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 2.94)

Saturday, August 10 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.25)

Sunday, August 11 (1:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.