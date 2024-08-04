Sky Carp Rally for Victory in Finale

EASTLAKE, Ohio-The Sky Carp rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to record a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon over the Captains.

The Captains opened the game by plating two runs in the first inning against Sky Carp starter Ike Buxton.

The Sky Carp began their comeback in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Kemp Alderman.

Colby Shade tied the game up in the fifth on an RBI double, then went ahead on a Lake County error.

Dalvy Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth, an insurance run that proved to be critical as the Captains scored a run in the bottom of the inning before Xavier Meachem secured his eighth save.

Cade Gibson (3-2) pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, with Holt Jones adding another to help keep the Captains at bay.

UP NEXT:

The Sky Carp will now travel to Grand Rapids, Mich., to take on the WhiteCaps in a six-game series beginning Tuesday.

The team will return home for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 13.

