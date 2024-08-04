Lugnuts Build Early Lead, Top Dragons 5-3 to Split Series

Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts built a 5-0 lead over the first two innings and held off a Dayton comeback effort as they defeated the Dragons 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons and Lugnuts split the six-game series.

The Dragons lead in the second half playoff race was trimmed to one-half game over West Michigan. There are 30 games to play.

Lansing jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning, collecting four hits and a walk in the frame. They added two more runs in the second to increase their lead to 5-0.

Lansing starting pitcher Luis Morales, a top-five prospect in the Oakland farm system, tossed six shutout innings, allowing only two hits.

Trailing 5-0 through six innings, the Dragons scored two in the seventh as Lansing went to their bullpen. Dayton got three consecutive singles from Ethan O'Donnell, Hector Rodriguez, and Leo Balcazar to produce their first run of the game, and a second run came in when Victor Acosta grounded into a double play to make it 5-2.

O'Donnell opened the ninth inning with a home run to right field, his fifth homer of the year, to make it 5-3. After the next two batters were retired, Jay Allen II walked to bring the tying run to the plate, but Acosta struck out on three pitches to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-4) had a rough outing and was charged with the loss. Coming off a week in which he won the league's pitcher of the week award, Aguilera lasted just two innings, allowed five runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Arij Fransen replaced Aguilera to start the third inning and pitched well, tossing three scoreless frames without allowing a hit. Fransen gave up two walks and struck out three, retiring the last eight batters he faced.

Brock Bell entered the game to begin the sixth and worked two perfect innings, striking out two. John Murphy replaced Bell and pitched a scoreless eighth. The Dragons bullpen combined for six innings without surrendering a hit or a run while striking out seven.

The Dragons finished the day with seven hits. O'Donnell and Carter Graham each had two. O'Donnell's home run was the only extra base hit for the Dragons.

Notes : Dragons third baseman Cam Collier was a late scratch from the lineup due to illness.

Up Next : The Dragons (21-15, 55-47) do not play on Monday. They will return home to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, August 6 to host the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.53) will start for the Dragons against Lake County's Carter Spivey (7-1, 3.62). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

