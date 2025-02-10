Leonard Miller's Best Plays of the Season So Far

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves YouTube Video







Leonard Miller is on the rise! The Minnesota Timberwolves forward has been a star in the G League this season, averaging 24.7 PTS and 12.0 REB across 17 games on assignment with the Iowa Wolves.

Watch #CastrolRisingStars on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 PM/ET on TNT.

