Leonard Miller's Best Plays of the Season So Far
February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Leonard Miller is on the rise! The Minnesota Timberwolves forward has been a star in the G League this season, averaging 24.7 PTS and 12.0 REB across 17 games on assignment with the Iowa Wolves.
Watch #CastrolRisingStars on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 PM/ET on TNT.
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
