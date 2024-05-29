Late Rally Falls Short in Kannapolis

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Emmanuel Reyes in action

Kannapolis, NC - The Fireflies got a quality start from Emmanuel Reyes and they put ducks on the pond late, but fell 3-2 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Erick Torres started the rally for Columbia with a two out single. After a wild pitch moved Torres into scoring position, Blake Mitchell punched a single through the right side, scoring the center fielder and moving Columbia with a run. Next, Daniel Vazquez blooped a base knock to put runners on the corners for Derlin Figueroa. Figueroa bounced one on the first base side of the infield, it was scooped by Jesus Mendez who slapped a tag on Figueroa and dropped the ball. After the umpires talked the play over, they determined Figueroa was out with the tying run 90 feet away.

Pitching was the name of the game again Wednesday evening. Emmanuel Reyes got the nod and the righty didn't disappoint, working his first quality start of the season. Although Reyes only fanned one hitter. Columbia's starter worked six frames allowing a single run on five hits and one walk. After a tough start to the season, Reyes recorded a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings in May. The Fireflies are now 0-7 when a starter throws a quality start this season.

Chase Isbell was the first arm out of the bullpen. The righty set down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a pair of punchouts in the seventh inning. Next, Connor Fenlong (L, 0-1) came out for the eighth.

Fenlong walked Matt Hogan and Ryan Galanie to set the table in the home half of the eighth. Then with two outs, Caden Connor and Arxy Hernandez hit back-to-back singles to score Hogan and Galanie to push Kannapolis in front 3-1.

The Fireflies bats got rolling in the top of the sixth inning. Chris Brito stepped to the dish with one out and the bases loaded and was able to loft a sacrifice fly to left-center that plated Daniel Vazquez to tie the game 1-1.

Kannapolis broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ryan Burrowes lined a double to left center to score Caden Connor with a pair of outs to put the home team in front 1-0.

Kannapolis got 5.1 one-run innings from starter Jake Peppers before Billy Seidl worked a scoreless inning and Nick Altermann provided some length from the pen. He recorded five outs to earn the win before handing the ball to Jesus Mendez (S, 6) who worked the ninth to close out the game.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at 7 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Felix Arronde (2-3, 4.65 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Aldrin Batista (4-1, 2.97 ERA).

The Fireflies return to Segra Park June 4 to start a set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Help the team unmask some villains Saturday, June 8 for Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. The club will also be giving away a piece of history, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Friday, June 7 thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

