Mudcats Storm Back to Stun Shorebirds

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Trailing by three runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Carolina Mudcats scored five times highlighted by a grand slam home run from Luis Castillo to stun the Delmarva Shorebirds 10-8 on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (28-17) trailed 8-5 entering the eighth inning and was able to score five times in the frame. Delmarva (15-31) right hander Eris Rodriguez (L, 0-1) allowed five of the first six men to reach in the frame and issued a bases loaded walk to David Garcia to make it 8-6. That's when Castillo came up and ambushed a 3-0 fastball over the right field fence for a 10-8 advantage.

Morris Austin (W, 3-2) was lights out in the Mudcats bullpen matching his season-high working the final three innings of the game and setting a new bench-mark with six strikeouts.

The Shorebirds built a commanding lead thanks to a six-run third inning which was highlighted by a grand slam from Aneduis Mordan to make it 6-3 before growing their lead to 8-3.

Wednesday marked the second consecutive game the Mudcats came from at least four runs down to win.

The series continues Thursday night at Five County Stadium as the Mudcats send RHP Bishop Letson (0-1, 3.66) to the mound and the Shorebirds give the ball to RHP Jacob Cravey (0-2, 4.38). First pitch of the series is set for 6:30 p.m.

