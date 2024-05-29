Hillcats Down Salem, 5-1

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Alonzo Richardson carried the Lynchburg Hillcats to victory again after another dominant performance, defeating Salem 5-1.

Richardson went 6.2 innings of work, striking out four while only allowing one earned run. The lone run for Salem would come through two soft contact base hits in the first inning with two outs. Marvin Alcantara would pick up the RBI after a broken bat flair into center.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Wuilfredo Antunez would deliver his fourth triple of the season to drive home Angel Genao. It was one of two triples picked up by the Hillcats tonight. Genao would pick up an RBI in the sixth inning on a single to right to score Christian Knapczyk, giving Lynchburg the 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lexer Saduy would deliver his first home run of the season, extending the lead to two.

Finally, in the eighth inning, Jaison Chourio would lead off the inning with a single to right field. Stanely Tucker would let the ball roll under his glove all the way to the wall which sent Chourio off to the races. He would come all the way around to score on the single and the error.

The next batter, Genao, would pick up the Hillcats second triple of the evening by plugging the right-center field gap. Juan Benjamin would drive him home later in the frame with an RBI single of his own.

After the excellent start from Richardson, Steven Perez would finish the deal going 2.1 innings of work while racking up five strikeouts.

The Hillcats and Red Sox will battle again on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium. For the first time in eight years, beer pitchers will be for sale for $13 at the concession stand. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.