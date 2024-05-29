RiverDogs Held to Three Hits in 3-1 Loss to Pelicans

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs on game night

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs on game night(Charleston RiverDogs)

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs mustered just one hit over the final six innings, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The loss dropped the RiverDogs to a season-high eight games under .500.

The RiverDogs (19-27) worked four walks in the first two innings but could not muster a run against Myrtle Beach starter Mason McGwire. That changed in the third. Blake Robertson drove a double into the left field corner with two outs and Enzo Paulino followed with an opposite field double of his own to start the scoring. The RBI double was the first hit in a RiverDogs uniform for Paulino who joined the team on Tuesday.

The Pelicans (21-25) also did their first damage with two outs in the bottom of the frame. Jacob Wetzel started the rally with a single to right, advancing to second when Angel Mateo fumbled the ball. Cristian Hernandez tied the game with a base hit up the middle in the next at-bat. Hernandez went to second on a wild pitch from T.J. Nichols and scored on Alfonsin Rosario's base knock to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead.

Nichols quickly rebounded to finish his outing in strong fashion. The right-hander ended up working 6.0 quality innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out four.

Neither team scored again until the bottom of the eighth when Myrtle Beach added a big insurance run. Reggie Preciado led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Wetzel continued to demoralize RiverDogs pitching, splitting the gap with a booming double to increase the margin to 3-1.

Wetzel had three hits in the game, including a double, an RBI and a run scored. Preciado added a pair of hits. Robertson led the RiverDogs with a 2-2 day that also featured a pair of walks.

Reliever Kenten Egbert earned the win for Myrtle Beach with 5.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Stevens allowed one run in 2.0 innings for the Dogs.

The teams continue the series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will send RHP Chandler Murphy (1-0, 1.14) to the rubber first. The Pelicans counter with RHP Ty Johnson (1-1, 3.64).

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.