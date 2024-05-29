Hernandez's Eighth Inning Base Hit Pushes Kannapolis Over Columbia Wednesday

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After falling in the series opener against the Columbia Fireflies on Monday night, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers used a late pair of runs and a ninth inning stand to win, 3-2, Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers move to 27-19 on the season, jumping ahead with a 2.5 game lead in the Carolina League South division. Columbia falls to 24-21, dropping to 5-5 in their last 10 games while still being muddled in second place in the division.

RHP Jake Peppers survived through 5.1 innings on the mound, walking three and striking out five while allowing one run on six hits. Out of the bullpen, RHP Billy Seidl entered in relief, shutting out the Fireflies in a clean inning's work. RHP Jesus Mendez earned his sixth save of the season, pushing back against a late charge from Columbia with a strikeout and allowing one run and three hits.

Kannapolis tallied the first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth on a Ryan Burrowes RBI double, scoring Caden Connor to hand the Ballers a, 1-0, lead after four.

Chris Brito drove in the first run of the game for Columbia in the top of the sixth, notching a sacrifice fly to center field. The RBI drove in Daniel Vazquez, tying the game at, 1-1, after six.

The hero of the night for the Ballers was defending Carolina League Player of the Week Arxy Hernandez, who crushed a two-RBI single to left in the bottom of the eighth inning. The big base hit scored Matt Hogan and Ryan Galanie to push Kannapolis ahead, 3-1, after eight.

The Fireflies made every attempt to make a comeback, earning a run back in the top of the ninth with a Blake Mitchell RBI single, scoring Erick Torres to inch closer at, 3-2. With the tying run at third base, Mendez held strong and made a big unassisted put-out to seal the win for Kannapolis.

RHP Aldrin Batista gets the start for the Ballers in the third of six games this week between the Cannon Ballers and Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in the Thirsty Thursday tilt.

Fans can purchase tickets for Thursday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.