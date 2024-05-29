Wetzel Smacks Three Hits, Pelicans Win Second Game Over RiverDogs 3-1

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans recorded their third win in a row with a 3-1 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday night in the second game of the series. The three-game winning streak is tied for the longest for the Birds this season. The Pelicans now stand at 21-25 while the RiverDogs dropped to 19-27.

Jacob Wetzel (3-4, 2B, RBI) once again led the Pelicans with his second three-hit game in a row. Cristian Hernandez (1-4, RBI) and Alfonsin Rosario (1-4, RBI) each brought home runs in the win.

The Pelicans used just two pitchers as Kenten Egbert (3-2) tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings out of the bullpen with just one hit and one walk allowed while striking out three to take the win. Mason McGwire pitched the first 3 2/3 innings with one earned run and a season-high five strikeouts.

Charleston tallied just three hits with two coming from Blake Robertson (2-2, 2B, 2 BB). The RBI came from Enzo Paulino (1-4, 2B, RBI) on a double in the third. The RiverDogs went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Starter T.J. Nichols (1-5) took the loss after lasting six innings with a pair of earned runs off six hits and four strikeouts. Will Stevens allowed one run in the final two innings.

Both teams scored in the third as Paulino lined a double to left to put the RiverDogs in front 1-0.

The Pelicans responded with two outs in the bottom half. After Wetzel singled and moved to second on a fielding error, Hernandez knocked him in on a single to center. A wild pitch moved him to second, and Rosario followed with an RBI single up the middle to put the Birds in front.

The game was silent until the bottom of the eighth when the Pelicans added an insurance run. Wetzel lined a double to the left field wall to score a run and extended the Birds' lead to 3-1.

Game Three of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

