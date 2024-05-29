Season-High 14 Runs Lifts Woodpeckers Over Greenjackets

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (22-24) opened their six-game series against the Augusta Green Jackets (18-27) Tuesday night with a lopsided 14-2 victory at Segra Stadium. The Woodpeckers plated runs in each of the first six innings before capping the scoring with a big six-run eighth.

Oliver Carrillo got the scoring going in the bottom half of the first with an RBI double off Didier Fuentes (L, 1-2) to make it 1-0 Woodpeckers early. A Waner Luciano sacrifice fly brought home Alejandro Nunez in the second, and Juan Santander's single in the third made it 3-0 Fayetteville.

After three scoreless innings from the GreenJackets they scored on back-to-back homers from Jace Grady and Drew Compton to make it a one-run game. The Woodpeckers responded in the bottom of the fourth with Alejandro Nunez slugging his first homer inside of Segra Stadium for the 4-2 advantage.

They added some insurance runs in the fifth with a Carrillo single down the left field line and a double play ball managed to bring home Nehomar Ochoa Jr.

Will Bush went yard with a two-run homer in the sixth making 8-2. It sailed an estimated 395 feet over the right-center field wall, marking the second home run of Bush's pro career and first with Fayetteville

The GreenJackets gave up six runs in the eighth all coming from bases loaded walks. A sac fly and a double play ended the game for the GreenJackets as Fayetteville secured the win.

The Fayetteville duo of Jackson Nezuh (W, 2-2) and Ethan Pecko (SV, 2) combined for all nine innings. Nezuh worked five innings, surrendering two runs on three hits while fanning seven batters. Pecko picked up the save in four innings of work, giving up one hit, one walk and striking out six. The duo only allowed seven total baserunners across the game.

The Woodpeckers will be back in action tomorrow night for Waggin' Wednesday for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Projected starters for the Woodpeckers is RHP Alonzo Tredwell and the GreenJackets will counter that with projected starter RHP Luis Vargas.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.