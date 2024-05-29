Early Deficit Stings Fayetteville in Loss to GreenJackets

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers fell in a deep hole Wednesday night, surrendering seven runs to the Augusta GreenJackets in the first four innings, falling 9-4 at Segra Stadium. The series is now even between the two clubs heading into Thursday night.

Joe Olsavsky got things rolling in the top of the second on an RBI single off Woodpeckers starter Alonzo Tredwell (L, 1-4) to make it 1-0 early. Harry Owen followed with an RBI double to center field that plated Cam Magee to make it 2-0 Augusta.

In the third, the GreenJackets plated three more runs on a wild pitch and two-run single from Kade Kern down the left field line for the 5-0 lead. Augusta continued to pour into their lead heading into the fourth. Drew Compton brought home Isaiah Drake on a sacrifice fly that drifted into foul territory. Will Verdung made it 7-0 with a line drive single to center field.

Fayetteville's lineup struggled to solve Luis Vargas (W, 2-0). The Augusta starter worked into the seventh inning, struck out five, and held the Woodpeckers to four hits.

The Woodpeckers did catch a break in the bottom of the fourth and broke the scoring drought with a sacrifice fly from Cesar Hernadez to cut into the GreenJackets 7-1 lead. Two scoreless innings later the Woodpeckers plated a runner off an Alejandro Nunez ground-rule double. Alberto Hernadez reached on a two-out throwing error that brought home Nuez to make it 7-3 GreenJackets.

The GreenJackets added on in the eighth off back-to-back wild pitches making it 9-3. Hernandez did bring in a runner on a single in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little to late as the GreenJackets closed things for the win.

Alimber Santa looked sharp out of the Fayetteville bullpen in his season debut off the injured list. The 21-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic pitched two perfect innings and struck out three. Ben Petschke also tossed a scoreless ninth and extended his shutout streak to a season-high 4.1 innings.

The Woodpeckers will look to gain the series lead tomorrow. First pitch is at 6:35 pm first for Thirsty Thursday and Teachers Appreciation Game. The projected starter on the mound for the Woodpeckers is RHP Yeriel Santos while the GreenJackets will go with RHP Davis Polo.

