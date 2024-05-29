Mudcats Rally to Defeat Shorebirds for Second Straight Night
May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-31) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (28-17) in heart-breaking fashion for the second consecutive night as they fell by a final of 10-8.
The Mudcats jumped on the Shorebirds in the bottom of the first as David Garcia plated a pair with a two-run double, making it 2-0 Carolina after an inning.
The lead increased to 3-0 in the second on an RBI single by Cooper Pratt, scoring Yophery Rodriguez.
Delmarva provided a major answer in the top of the third, starting with an RBI double by Leandro Arias to make it a 3-1 game. Anderson De Los Santos pulled the Shorebirds within one with an RBI single that scored Aron Estrada. With the bases loaded, Aneudis Mordan powered Delmarva in front with a grand slam off the left-field video board, giving the Shorebirds a 6-3 advantage, capping off a six-run inning.
The Mudcats got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Yhoswar Garcia, making it 6-4.
In the top of the fifth, Delmarva plated two runs with a run-scoring single by Kevin Guerrero, followed by a sacrifice fly from Noelberth Romero that brought home Guerrero, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead at 8-4.
With the score still 8-4 in the seventh, the Mudcats cut the deficit to three on a two-out, RBI double by Blayberg Diaz.
In the eighth, Carolina loaded the bases with two outs and pulled within two on a bases-loaded walk to David Garcia. The lead vanished one batter later as Luis Castillo cranked a go-ahead grand slam, suddenly putting the Shorebirds behind 10-8.
Delmarva could not rally in the ninth as they went down in order, suffering a gut-punching, 10-8 loss.
Morris Austin (3-2) earned the victory in relief for the Mudcats with Eris Rodriguez (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva.
The Shorebirds return to action for game three of the series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as Jacob Cravey gets the ball for Delmarva against Bishop Letson for the Mudcats.
