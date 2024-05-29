Myrtle Beach Wins Series-Opener Over Charleston 7-4

After falling behind early and waiting out a rain shower, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans prevailed for a 7-4 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday night. The win improved the Birds' record to 20-25 while the RiverDogs dropped to 19-26.

Cristian Hernandez (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB) provided the big blow with a two-run homer in the fifth for his second of the year. Jacob Wetzel (3-4, 3B, 2B, RBI) fell a home run shy of the cycle with a three-hit performance. The Pelicans went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

In his Single-A debut, Yenrri Rojas (1-0) took the win with three one-run innings without allowing a hit and walking three with one strikeout. Jeral Vizcaino earned his first save of the year by shutting down the RiverDogs in the final frame. Starter Nico Zeglin lasted two innings with two runs allowed before rain cut his outing short.

Angel Mateo (2-4, HR, 3 RBI) hit a two-run homer and brought home one more to lead the RiverDogs' lineup. Adrian Santana (2-4, 2B) scored two runs and posted a multi-hit game in the loss.

After taking the game over following the rain delay, Engert Garcia (1-3) suffered the loss with five earned runs in 2 1/3 frames off four hits and two walks. Starter Gary Gill Hill tossed two shutout frames before being pulled after the rain delay.

The RiverDogs jumped early as Mateo hit a two-run homer to left field in the first inning to take the lead.

After a 52-minute rain delay before the start of the third, the Pelicans took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on the corners, Alfonsin Rosario lined a single up the middle to score the first run. Miguel Pabon later hit an RBI single and Rosario scored on a wild pitch to give the Birds a 3-2 advantage.

After Charleston scored one on a Narciso Polanco sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, the Pelicans plated three more in the bottom half. Wetzel hit an RBI single and Hernandez followed with a two-run homer to the bleachers in left field to extend the lead to 6-3.

Both teams scored in the eighth inning as Mateo hit an RBI double for Charleston and Fabian Pertuz knocked in a run with a double in the bottom half.

The Pelicans and RiverDogs will meet for the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

