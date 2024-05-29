Nats Rally To Topple Down East In 10 Innings

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







KINSTON, NC - An early deficit did not deter the FredNats, as they rallied for a come-from-behind 5-3 win, in 10 innings. Fredericksburg snaps a four game losing streak and is now 28-19, while Down East sits at 25-21.

The Wood Ducks drew first blood for the second night in a row, as Julian Brock launched a solo home run in the second inning. Then in the third, an E2 on a stolen base attempt allowed Echedry Vargas to score and give Down East a 2-0 edge.

Fredericksburg got on the board in their half of the fourth, as Caleb Farmer roped an RBI single into left field to plate Brandon Pimentel. The Nationals tied the game an inning later, when Marcus Brown scored from third base on an E6.

Tyler Baca gave FXBG a lead with his RBI single in the sixth, but the Wood Ducks brought the game level again in the eighth, when Marcos Torres tripled into right field.

After a scoreless ninth inning, Roismar Quintana continued his red-hot May with a two run double, handing Merrick Baldo a 5-3 lead for the bottom of the 10th.

Baldo walked the first batter he faced, but retired the next three to secure a 5-3 FredNat win. It was his second save, with Thomas Schultz (3-1) picking up the win in relief and Bryan Magdaleno (2-1) taking the loss.

In game three, Travis Sykora (0-1, 4.26) squares off against Kohl Drake (2-1, 2.63) in a 6:30 start.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.