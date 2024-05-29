Nats Rally To Topple Down East In 10 Innings
May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
KINSTON, NC - An early deficit did not deter the FredNats, as they rallied for a come-from-behind 5-3 win, in 10 innings. Fredericksburg snaps a four game losing streak and is now 28-19, while Down East sits at 25-21.
The Wood Ducks drew first blood for the second night in a row, as Julian Brock launched a solo home run in the second inning. Then in the third, an E2 on a stolen base attempt allowed Echedry Vargas to score and give Down East a 2-0 edge.
Fredericksburg got on the board in their half of the fourth, as Caleb Farmer roped an RBI single into left field to plate Brandon Pimentel. The Nationals tied the game an inning later, when Marcus Brown scored from third base on an E6.
Tyler Baca gave FXBG a lead with his RBI single in the sixth, but the Wood Ducks brought the game level again in the eighth, when Marcos Torres tripled into right field.
After a scoreless ninth inning, Roismar Quintana continued his red-hot May with a two run double, handing Merrick Baldo a 5-3 lead for the bottom of the 10th.
Baldo walked the first batter he faced, but retired the next three to secure a 5-3 FredNat win. It was his second save, with Thomas Schultz (3-1) picking up the win in relief and Bryan Magdaleno (2-1) taking the loss.
In game three, Travis Sykora (0-1, 4.26) squares off against Kohl Drake (2-1, 2.63) in a 6:30 start.
#FREDNATS
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2024
- Mudcats Storm Back to Stun Shorebirds - Carolina Mudcats
- Early Deficit Stings Fayetteville in Loss to GreenJackets - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Mudcats Rally to Defeat Shorebirds for Second Straight Night - Delmarva Shorebirds
- GreenJackets Use Strong Pitching and Consistent Offense in Team Win Over Woodpeckers - Augusta GreenJackets
- Wetzel Smacks Three Hits, Pelicans Win Second Game Over RiverDogs 3-1 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Hernandez's Eighth Inning Base Hit Pushes Kannapolis Over Columbia Wednesday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Nats Rally To Topple Down East In 10 Innings - Fredericksburg Nationals
- RiverDogs Held to Three Hits in 3-1 Loss to Pelicans - Charleston RiverDogs
- Late Rally Falls Short in Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Hillcats Down Salem, 5-1 - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.29 at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Wood Ducks Take Opener against Nationals - Down East Wood Ducks
- Myrtle Beach Wins Series-Opener Over Charleston 7-4 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Season-High 14 Runs Lifts Woodpeckers Over Greenjackets - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- Nats Rally To Topple Down East In 10 Innings
- Wood Ducks Jump On FredNats' Miscues
- Fredericksburg Comes Up Short In Sunday Finale
- Hillcats Erupt in 12th to Beat FredNats
- Lynchburg Pitching Stifles Nats