Wood Ducks Take Opener against Nationals

May 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Fredericksburg Nationals for bark in the park and game one of the series. In the top of the 1st inning, the Nationals third batter Brandon Pimentel hits a single and then is left on first base. The bottom of the 1st inning starts with a groundout from Echedry Vargas. Then Gleider Figuereo walks, followed by Erik Alvarez striking out.

Arturo Disla puts the Wood Ducks on the board first with a home run to left field, 0-2.

The top of the 2nd inning is three up and three down for the Nationals with two strikeouts and one flyout. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, the Wood Ducks drew two walks but that was it. The top of the 3rd inning was three up and three down for the Nationals with a groundout, pop out, and strikeout.

In the bottom of the 4th inning the Wood Ducks start with a walk from Wady Mendez and then a single from Marcos Torres. With Torres on second base and Mendez on third base, Vargas hits a single to left field bringing home Mendez, 0-3. Figuereo walks, loading the bases. The Nationals switch pitchers as they bring in Matthew Bollenbacher for Bryan Sanchez. Alvarez is then hit by a pitch which allows Torres to score, 0-4.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, there is a pitching change for the Nationals as Mason Denaburg replaces Matthew Bollenbacher. Marcus Smith starts the bottom of the 7th with a single and then steals second base. Julian Brock then walks, putting two runners on base. A fielding error by the Nationals allowed Mendez to get on first base and for Smith to score, 0-5. A wild pitch by Denaburg allowed Brock to score and put Mendez on second base, 0-6. A fielding error from the Nationals left fielder allows Vargas to get on base and Mendez to score, 0-7.

The Nationals get their first runs of the night in the top of the 8th inning. Their first run was scored by Brenner Cox off of a fielding error from Wood Ducks second baseman Erick Alvarez, 1-7. Armando Cruz hits a line drive to left field bringing home Marcus Brown, 2-7. The Wood Ducks bring in Luke Savage to pitch replacing Justin Sanchez.

The Wood Ducks won the game 2-7, with nine hits and two errors. The Nationals five hits and two errors.

The Wood Ducks host the Fredericksburg Nationals for game two tomorrow at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Join the Wood Ducks for winning and wine Wednesday with half off all wine! Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

