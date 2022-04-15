Late Penalty Haunts Bears in Overtime

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears were edged in overtime by a 3-2 count on Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Ethen Frank and Mason Morelli both scored for the Chocolate and White. Hershey returns home on Sunday to battle the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Both teams traded blows in the first period beginning with the Penguins drawing first blood. Kasper Bjorkqvist squeaked a shot through Zach Fucale only 4:54 into the game for the opening tally. At 10:48, Hershey found the equalizer on newcomer Ethen Frank's first professional goal. On the power play, Frank blasted home a shot from the left circle past Pens netminder Tommy Nappier. Bobby Nardella and Aliaksei Protas recorded the helpers. Shots after 20 minutes were 12-10 Pens.

After a scoreless second frame, both clubs again traded goals in the third period. Mason Morelli gave Hershey their first lead of the night at 8:49 with his team's second power play goal. Protas and Nardella again recorded helpers for multipoint nights. But late in regulation, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled Nappier in favor of the extra attacker, and it paid dividends for the Pens. At 17:59, Radim Zohorna redirected a drive from Juuso Riikola into the Hershey cage.

The late equalizer sent the game to overtime, where Wilkes-Barre/Scranton benefitted from a late power play chance. Brett Leason was called for tripping only 34 seconds into sudden-death, and Valtteri Puustinen walked-off the game for the Pens with a point drive at 1:45. Final shots totaled 38-30 Penguins. Hershey's special teams finished 2-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the kill.

Both clubs will rematch for the final time in the regular season on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

