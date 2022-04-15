Senators Outlast Amerks in Goaltending Duel

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (34-27-6-3) scored with 6:07 left in regulation to pull within one goal, but the Belleville Senators (35-27-4-0) hung on for a 2-1 win Friday night at The Blue Cross Arena in the final matchup this season between the two clubs.

With the regulation loss, Rochester's six-game home point streak came to an end as they showed a 4-0-1-1 record dating back to Mar. 18 over that span. The Amerks have earned points in 11 of their last 15 overall while sitting in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings with six games remaining in the regular season. The Amerks finished the eight-game season-series with a 3-3-1-1 record.

Rookie forward Brandon Biro became the fourth different Amerk and 10th overall to reach double digits in goals as he scored his 10th of the season in the third period. Arttu Ruotsalainen earned the secondary assist to reach the 50-point mark on campaign for the first time in his North American career while Ethan Prow tallied his career-best 33rd helper of slate.

Sean Malone entered the matchup riding a career-long 11-game point streak dating back to Dec. 18, but saw it come to an end as he was held without a point for the just the eighth time this season.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (12-13-5) made his 30th appearance of the season and second in the last two games but he took the loss despite making 25 saves. In 25 of his 29 games on the campaign, the Finnish netminder has faced 30 or more shots, including each of his last 20 appearances.

Viktor Lodin tallied his first AHL goal in the first period before Egor Sokolov added an insurance marker early in the final frame to complete the scoring. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson (9-6-1) made his seventh consecutive start and stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. In his last two outings, he has allowed just one goal to go with his .982 save percentage.

Nearly three minutes into the opening period, which was filled with a combined 28 penalty minutes, Lodin drew a penalty shot as he was slashed from behind. On his attempt, the rookie faked a shot out in-front of Luukkonen before tucking his first AHL goal overtop the sprawling netminder to give Belleville a 1-0 lead.

Lodin is the first visiting player to convert on a penalty shot as an opponent since former Amerk Doug Janik beat David Leggio on April 10, 2012, as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The game remained a 1-0 score until the first minute of the third period as Sokolov banged in a rebound off the end boards to double the Senators' lead.

Later in the frame, the Amerks drew their seventh power-play of the night before Biro spoiled Gustavsson's bid for a second straight shutout with 6:08 to play.

Rochester pulled Luukkonen for the final two minutes of regulation but could not find the equalizer as Gustavsson held off the attack to earn a 2-1 victory for his club.

Tonight was the sixth straight game at home in which Rochester has scored on the man-advantage, going 9-for-26 in that time. Additionally, it was the seventh goal with the man-advantage in the last three games versus Belleville as they have gone 7-for-20 during that span.

The Amerks continue their homestand on Saturday, April 16 as they wrap up their season-series with the Hartford Wolf Pack at The Blue Cross Arena at 7:05 p.m. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV. Additionally, the game will be televised live on CW Rochester.

BELLEVILLE GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

Lodin (1, PS), Sokolov (19 - GWG) GOAL-SCORERS Biro (10)

Gustavsson - 28/29 (W) GOALTENDERS Luukkonen - 25/27 (L)

1-4 POWER-PLAY 1-7

6-7 PENALTY KILL 3-4

27 SHOTS ON GOAL 29

VIDEO CENTER

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrsr8Io3QUM

SETH APPERT POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/-mz3ALN0Gb0

MICHAEL MERSCH POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/zQwzaBVN-Rw

JACK QUINN POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/8Mf7p3LVDeo

UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/1svRS5BN73c

