Heat, Silver Knights Continue Three-Game Set Friday

April 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Friday, April 15, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (43-12-4-2; 1st Pacific) at Henderson Silver Knights (29-28-4-1; 6th Pacific)

LOCATION: Dollar Loan Center | Henderson, Nevada

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Stockton continues to let it ride in Las Vegas on Friday, bringing a five-game point streak into the second of three games against the Henderson Silver Knights. The Heat rallied from a two-goal deficit midway through the third period, the visiting team rattling off three unanswered goals including the winner in overtime to steal the extra point. It was the Heat's first-ever win at Henderson, coming in the first tilt for the team at the Dollar Loan Center.

AFTER HOURS

Wednesday's overtime game was the third consecutive contest for the Heat that required play beyond the 60 minutes of regulation, coming on the heels of back-to-back shootouts against the Ontario Reign. With Byron Froese's game-winner, the Heat have now taken six of 10 games decided in the 3-on-3 overtime and have won six of eight games that have been decided via shootout.

A ROOKIE RECORD

With an assist on Matthew Phillips' power play goal Wednesday, Jakob Pelletier set Stockton's rookie scoring record with his 57th point of the season, the Quebec native now claiming 26 goals and 31 assists. The helper broke a tie with Mark Jankowski, whose 56 points in 2016-17 had been the high mark for first-year Stockton skaters.

HALFTIME ADJUSTMENTS

Emilio Pettersen's goal in the first bout of the three-game set at Henderson continued his strong second half of the season, a resurgent effort from the second-year pro. Since January 29, the Heat's 35th game of the campaign, Pettersen is tied for fourth on the roster with 10 goals and is up to seventh on the club with 15 points.

TURNING UP THE HEAT

Stockton is tied for the best record in the AHL over the past 10 games claiming 17 of a possible 20 points in that span to tie the Charlotte Checkers. The Heat's five-game point streak (4-0-0-1) tied for the longest in the Western Conference heading into Friday's games, matched by the Iowa Wild (4-0-0-1) and Abbotsford Canucks (4-0-1-0). Stockton's current six-game road point streak is the longest of the season and is one short of the franchise record of seven, set from mid-March through early April in the 2016-17 season.

LEADERS OF THE PAC

After Wednesday's win, Stockton's division-clinching Magic Number has been reduced to six points, a figure that falls with each point the Heat earn and each point left unbanked by the Ontario Reign. Stockton has earned at least a point in three consecutive games against Henderson, and the Heat have added to their total in five of six all-time clashes against the Silver Knights.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.